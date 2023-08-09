Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor told reporters on August 9 that quarterback Joe Burrow’s return to the field is still “several weeks” away.

Burrow suffered a calf strain on July 28.

Taylor does not seem interested in providing a more specific timeline during the Bengals training camp.

Bengals’ HC Zac Taylor to reporters today on the status of Joe Burrow’s strained calf injury: “The timeline is several weeks from when I said several weeks.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 9, 2023

Joe Burrow is at practice today #Bengals pic.twitter.com/EpZyTI88Ki — James Rapien (@JamesRapien) August 9, 2023

Burrow was spotted at practice on August 9 for the first time since his late July injury.

The Bengals open up the 2023 NFL season on Sunday, September 10 at the Bengals AFC North rivals, the Cleveland Browns.

That is one month away.

The Browns Have Owned The Bengals

The Bengals need to be ready for the Browns because Cleveland has owned this rivalry in recent years.

Cincinnati is 1-5 in their last six meetings dating back to September 2020, the Bengals’ sole win came on their most recent meeting on December 11, 2022.

Burrow’s Contract Extension

Another thing that has gone quiet is discussions about Joe Burrow’s contract extension.

After Justin Herbert of the Los Angeles Chargers got his contract, it seemed a foregone conclusion that Burrow would get his before the season got underway.

There is still time, but could things be stalled because the Bengals are waiting to see how this injury and recovery play out?

𝗪𝗵𝗲𝗻 𝗱𝗼𝗲𝘀 𝘁𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗱𝗲𝗮𝗹 𝗵𝗮𝗽𝗽𝗲𝗻?! 🤔 Cincinnati Bengals’ QB Joe Burrow remains in contract limbo, as negotiations for a new extension continue to be at a standstill during training camp.#RuleTheJungle #NFLNews @RightSideVP @JoeRaineri pic.twitter.com/GdTN7Dm2oM — SportsGrid (@SportsGrid) August 7, 2023

NFL Betting Guides 2023