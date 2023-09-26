NFL News and Rumors

Cincinnati Bengals Induct 2 Legends In Ring Of Honor On MNF

Wendi Oliveros
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals are hosting the Los Angeles Rams in the second game of the Week 3 Monday Night Football doubleheader.

Fans went wild when they saw former quarterback Boomer Esiason and wide receiver Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson who acted as the pregame rulers of the jungle.

At halftime, Esiason, 62, and Johnson, 45, will be inducted into the Bengals Ring of Honor.

Boomer Esiason

When asked about the honor, Boomer Esiason joked that it was “a long time coming”.

He pointed out that he was drafted 39 years ago by the Bengals.

Esiason also quipped that his new CBS colleague on NFL Today JJ Watt is already getting inducted in the Houston Texans Ring of Honor in his first year of retirement.

Esiason played for the Bengals from 1984-1992 and led the Bengals to the Super Bowl in 1989 where they lost to the San Francisco 49ers.

Chad Johnson


Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson played for the Bengals from 2001-2010 and is the franchise leader in yards with 10,783 and touchdowns with 66.

Johnson considers himself the “#1 Ambassador” for an organization that allowed him to be his “true, authentic self”.

He also said the honor has not hit him yet; if it did, he would be crying.

NFL Betting Guides 2023

 

Bengals NFL News and Rumors
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
