Cincinnati Bengals Induct 2 Legends In Ring Of Honor On MNF

The Cincinnati Bengals are hosting the Los Angeles Rams in the second game of the Week 3 Monday Night Football doubleheader.

Fans went wild when they saw former quarterback Boomer Esiason and wide receiver Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson who acted as the pregame rulers of the jungle.

Ochocinco and Boomer Esiason getting the Bengals crowd HYPED for MNF 🗣️pic.twitter.com/jNjS78Ow1E — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 26, 2023

At halftime, Esiason, 62, and Johnson, 45, will be inducted into the Bengals Ring of Honor.

Boomer Esiason

Congrats to @TerpsFootball legend Boomer Esiason on his induction into the Cincinnati Bengals Ring of Honor.. More than three decades before Joe Burrow owned Cincinnati, Norman Julius Esiason heated up things with the swag and edge of his native New York while winning an MVP, an… pic.twitter.com/j0ieqlEHll — Cʜᴜᴄᴋ ᴅᴏᴜɢʟᴀs ✪ (@ChuckDouglas_) September 25, 2023

When asked about the honor, Boomer Esiason joked that it was “a long time coming”.

He pointed out that he was drafted 39 years ago by the Bengals.

Esiason also quipped that his new CBS colleague on NFL Today JJ Watt is already getting inducted in the Houston Texans Ring of Honor in his first year of retirement.

“It is a long time coming. I was drafted by them (Bengals) 39 years ago.” – Boomer Esiason on being inducted into the #Bengals Ring of Honor. @WCPO pic.twitter.com/xogpTpQuur — Marshall Kramsky (@marshallkramsky) September 26, 2023

Esiason played for the Bengals from 1984-1992 and led the Bengals to the Super Bowl in 1989 where they lost to the San Francisco 49ers.

Jan 22, 1989: the San Francisco 49ers defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 20-16 to win Super Bowl XXIII. #80s Jerry Rice was named game MVP. pic.twitter.com/HTdhZU4R0D — Old School 80s (@OldSchool80s) January 22, 2020

Chad Johnson

Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) appreciation post

Between 2003-2009 Ochocinco was top 5 in the following category’s

Yards (8,457)

TD’s (56)

Receptions (584)

Also, he’s a FIFA king pic.twitter.com/2b4dZqvDzi — Stone Cold Sports (@stonecoldsportz) April 5, 2020



Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson played for the Bengals from 2001-2010 and is the franchise leader in yards with 10,783 and touchdowns with 66.

“This is cemented. This isn’t going anywhere.” Chad Johnson reflects on his Ring of Honor moment on his big night in Cincinnati. #Bengals pic.twitter.com/oDielO03gF — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) September 25, 2023

Johnson considers himself the “#1 Ambassador” for an organization that allowed him to be his “true, authentic self”.

He also said the honor has not hit him yet; if it did, he would be crying.

