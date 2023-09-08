Colin Cowherd released his NFL Week 1 expert picks and predictions for the 2023 football season on “The Volume” YouTube show. Three favorites in Week 1 matchups of the 2023 NFL season, the league’s 104th season, are featured below.

Check out Colin Cowherd’s NFL Week 1 picks, predictions, and best bets below.

Colin Cowherd’s NFL Week 1 Expert Picks and Predictions

Colin Cowherd has made his expert picks and predictions for three Week 1 matchups of the 2023 NFL season. First off, Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears at 4:25 p.m. ET this Sunday, Sept. 10. Next, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Minnesota Vikings at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. Finally, Las Vegas Raiders vs. Denver Broncos at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Bears (-1)

For his first pick, Cowherd believes Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields will have a lot of rushing yards against the Green Bay Packers’ defense. “I’m gonna predict that Justin Fields will have more rushing yards than Aaron Jones, the top running back for Green Bay,” he said.

Packers quarterback Jordan Love is 3-7 as a backup in his NFL career. However, the 2023 NFL season will be his ultimate test as Green Bay’s starting QB. Green Bay enters the 2023 NFL season with an all-time record of 109-95-6 vs. Chicago. The Bears are seeking their first win against the Packers since Dec. 16, 2018.

Vikings (-5)

Furthermore, Cowherd thinks the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ offense is too one dimensional. This observation is nothing new. Without Tom Brady, the Bucs are destined to be exposed. He feels quarterback Baker Mayfield will throw a lot of incomplete passes against the Minnesota Vikings’ defense.

“The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have shown no ability in the last two years to run the football,” he said. “Baker is going to be forced to throw. I like their weapons. Um, this is one of those games where I don’t like Tampa to win. I think they’ll trail, I think they’ll have to throw, and I think they’ll have no run game.”

Broncos (-3.5)

Lastly, Colin Cowherd has a lot of confidence in quarterback Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos under former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton. He’s expecting the offense to look new and improved. “I think Denver wins and probably comfortably. Sean Payton was Coach of the Year with the Saints his first year,” Cowherd added.

“He figures stuff out quickly. I work with him on TV. He figures stuff out quickly. Raiders are a bit of a mess. The Chandler Jones drama [is what] I don’t love. I don’t love ownership [or] new front office. … I think he [Russell Wilson] has a pretty good day.”

