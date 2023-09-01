College Football

College Football Conference Realignment: A Look at the New ACC Map With Additions of Cal, SMU & Stanford

Author image
David Evans
Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
acc map 2

The tectonic plates of college football are shifting, and at the epicenter is the ACC (Atlantic Coast Conference). Embarking on a westward journey, the ACC welcomes Stanford, California (Cal), and SMU into its embrace. A quick glance at the map reveals that the ACC is not just redefining boundaries but forging a path to an era of cross-country football.

Overview of ACC’s New Landscape

If we anchor our attention on the map, it’s evident that the ACC, predominantly an East Coast stronghold, is now casting its net far and wide. From the storied grounds of Miami and the Tobacco Road in North Carolina to the cultural mosaic of Boston, and now stretching to the golden terrains of Northern California – the ACC is reimagining college football geography.

  • BC to Cal & Stanford: Drawing a line on the map from Boston College in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts to Berkeley, CA (Cal’s turf), the distance is a whopping2,670 miles. Extend that line a tad bit further to Stanford, CA, and it’s roughly 2,680 miles. As you can see from the map, this isn’t just a minor geographical adjustment – it’s a monumental leap across the country.
  • Notre Dame & Louisville’s New Western Neighbors: Previously, Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana and Louisville held the mantle as the western frontiers of the ACC. But with Cal and Stanford in the mix, the map showcases the ACC’s ambitious cross-country endeavor.

College Football Conference Realignment: A Look at the New ACC Map With Additions of Cal, SMU & Stanford

Navigating the New Terrains

As intriguing as the map looks with its widened purview, there are real-world implications to consider:

  1. Distance & Time Zones: Besides the sheer physical distance and long flights, there’s the unavoidable factor of time zones. An evening game on the West Coast starts three hours later on the East Coast, potentially affecting TV schedules and viewership.
  2. Logistical Challenges: The prospect of teams and fans traversing these long distances introduces a myriad of challenges. As you can see from the map, journeying from Boston to either Berkeley or Stanford involves cross-country flights of around 6 hours, not accounting for other travel nitty-gritty.
  3. Strains on Student-Athletes: The map might make the ACC look unified, but for student-athletes, it translates to grueling travels and potential fatigue, especially for sports that demand frequent matches.

Mapping the Way Forward

The new ACC map represents more than just dots and lines; it’s a commitment to integration and a shared vision. Each school, old or new, carries with it a legacy, a cultural ethos, and a passion for sports.

For the Bay Area schools, this map charts a new direction, providing solace amidst the turbulence of the Pac-12. For SMU, the ACC map is a beacon, guiding them back to the limelight of major conference football.

As you can see from the map, and as Carol Christ, University of California-Berkeley Chancellor aptly put it, the ACC’s diverse tapestry of institutions promises an “elite competitive context for our student-athletes in this changing landscape of intercollegiate athletics.”

Could the new ACC geographical realignment signify the future of college football?

College Football Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
College Football College Football News and Rumors NCAA NCAAF
Author image
Twitter Instagram

David Evans

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on several esteemed sports betting websites.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
View All Posts By David Evans

David Evans

Twitter Instagram
David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on several esteemed sports betting websites.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
View All Posts By David Evans

Related To College Football

College Football
cell phone football

How to Live Stream College Football for Free

Author image David Evans  •  2h
College Football
uga 2
How to Watch Georgia Football with a Free Live Stream
Author image David Evans  •  4h
College Football
alabama cheerleader 5
How to Watch Alabama Football with a Free Live Stream
Author image David Evans  •  4h
College Football
Tickets
Top 5 College Football Games with the Highest Ticket Prices in Week 1
Author image David Evans  •  19h
College Football
USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams
Pac-12 Football Schedule, Odds, Spreads, and Betting Lines for Week 1
Author image David Evans  •  Aug 31 2023
College Football
sam hartman 3
Sam Hartman Instagram Followers Up 37% Since Notre Dame Fighting Irish Transfer
Author image David Evans  •  Aug 30 2023
College Football
jordantravis
ACC Football Schedule Point Spreads, and Betting Lines for Week 1
Author image David Evans  •  Aug 31 2023
More News
Arrow to top