Conor McGregor Calls Out Hasbulla To MMA Sparring Session

CONOR MCGREGOR has called out internet star Hasbulla to a sparring match. The two-weight UFC Champion offered to spar Hasbulla with “big gloves”, with the Russian celebrity consequently accepting the offer.

Conor McGregor Wants To Fight Hasbulla With “Big Gloves” On

Yes, you read that headline correctly. UFC star, Conor McGregor, has called out internet star Hasbulla to a sparring match with “big gloves” on.

Former two-weight UFC champion, Conor McGregor, has sent out a tweet aimed at Hasbulla, offering him to spar. The former two-weight world champion has had his fair share to say about Hasbulla in the past, with the pair not seeming to see eye to eye.

Hasbulla, who suffers with growth hormone deficiency (GHD), rose to fame in the past year or two with his funny internet videos. The Russian is of course good friends with McGregor’s former bitter rival, Khabib Nurmagomedov, which makes this rivalry with McGregor even more interesting.

The pair have been trading verbal blows on numerous occasions in the past, with McGregor having a go at the 19-year-old for no reason a few weeks ago. The Irishman called Hasbulla a “smelly little inbred”, causing the internet star to become outraged. Of course, this is where the who rivalry may have stemmed from, as well as the fact Hasbulla and ‘The Eagle’, one of McGregor biggest ever MMA rivals, are good friends.

Hasbulla demanded that UFC kingpin, Dana White, lets him face McGregor in the octagon. ‘The Notorious’ hasn’t fought in the UFC since his heart-breaking defeat to long-term rival, Dustin Poirier. McGregor broke his leg in the bout, and has been on the road to recovery ever since, but seems to be chomping at the bit to get back into the octagon as soon as possible.

Here is what McGregor said to Hasbulla when calling him out in his latest tweet:

This is what I’ve been waiting for, as usual it’s deleted😂😂@TheNotoriousMMA just @ me and leave the tweet up pic.twitter.com/NMKq6fVnji — Crypto Hasbulla NFT (@Hasbulla_NFT) September 29, 2022

McGregor has in fact now deleted the tweet, which has added fuel to the fire here between him and his Russian foe, Hasbulla.

McGregor is still very much the king of the trash talk when it comes to making fights and abusing his opponents, and Hasbulla is clearly no exception.

Hasbulla Has His Say On The Sparring Call Out

The 19-year-old internet sensation has accepted the challenge and is willing to accept McGregor’s offer to a sparring match inside the octagon.

There has been talk that Hasbulla may indeed step into the cage soon, with the Russian wanting to settle his long-term rivalry with Abdu Rozik.

However, UFC President White says he doesn’t believe that will ever happen in the UFC organisation. Of course, the internet star has only recently signed a lucrative UFC deal to appear as a media representative, so who knows what the future holds for Hasbulla.

Hasbulla shot to fame almost two years ago, when a video of him got over 3 billion hits online. The 19-year-old now has over 3 million followers on Instagram too, and is clearly a popular celebrity now.

This isn’t the first altercation and twitter beef between Hasbulla and McGregor of course. Not so long ago, Hasbulla called out McGregor, tweeting him saying the following:

“I have my UFC contract now, if Conor McGregor is really a man… see me in Abu Dhabi. Got smashed by Khabib already. Guess his money from Mayweather ran out and he needs more attention“.

In typical Conor McGregor fashion, he responded with a photo of a Hasbulla’s face photoshopped onto a children’s toy with the caption, “Now what you saying you little gimp“.

Hey uncle @danawhite and @ufc please make it happen, let me eat this chicken @TheNotoriousMMA Im hungry, I’ll smash him with my mountain spirit. My brother @TeamKhabib smashed him and all his team, now is my time to rise!👊🏽 #HasbullaTime #CantDeleteMyTweetsConor pic.twitter.com/VdISS3U1Qm — Crypto Hasbulla NFT (@Hasbulla_NFT) September 8, 2022

This is just the latest saga between McGregor and Hasbulla, and who knows when it might all end. Will they face each other in the octagon? That doesn’t seem likely.