Report: Dallas Cowboys Restructure Dak Prescott’s Contract

Dan Girolamo
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4)

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has agreed to restructure his contract to reduce his salary cap hit, ESPN’s Field Yates reported on Monday.

Dallas Cowboys Restructure Dak Prescott’s Contract

The Cowboys converted Prescott’s $5 million roster bonus into a signing bonus. This reduces the 2024 cap hit by $4 million to just north of $55 million.

However, the dead cap on Prescott’s 2025 void increases to $40.5 million because the new contract adds to more voidable years in 2027 and 2028.

Prescott’s cap number at the beginning of the offseason was around $60 million, which hampered the team’s ability to sign free agents.

Dallas Cowboys Working With Dak Prescott On Extension

ESPN’s Ed Werder reported on Monday that the Cowboys are continuing to work with Prescott on a contract extension. Signing Prescott to a long-term extension would open up more cap space to sign free agents this offseason.

Prescott is not the only Cowboys’ star looking to cash in this offseason. Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and edge Micah Parson are looking for long-term extensions.

Signing Prescott first will make it easier to sign Lamb and Parsons.

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
