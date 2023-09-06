Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones believes quarterback Dak Prescott will be with the team for “a long time.”

Jerry Jones Expects Dak Prescott To Be In Dallas

Jerry Jones reiterated on 105.3 The Fan, “We expect Dak to be with us a long time," with Prescott's deal expiring after 2024 and carrying a $59.4 million cap figure next year. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) September 5, 2023

Jones spoke about Prescott’s contract situation with 105.3 The Fan in Dallas on Tuesday. Prescott is not a free agent until after the 2024 season. However, the final year of his current deal will count as $59.4 million against the salary cap, a number the Cowboys can alter by signing Prescott to an extension.

“Those numbers on those contracts, those types of numbers, especially the big ones, you live with constantly, that’s always on your mind. There’s never a time when it goes away because you’ve got to make the entire thing fit,” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas. “So it’s on the mind on a player decision in the middle of the year. So it’s just a fundamental. We expect Dak to be with us a long time.”

Prescott signed a four-year, $160 million contract extension before the 2021 season. The extension came one year after Prescott played the 2020 season on the franchise tag. Jones said he would like to get a deal done and did not rule out the possibility of negotiating with Prescott during the 2023 season.

“Absolutely, absolutely, at any time,” Jones said about signing Prescott during the upcoming season. It can happen during a season. So how you start a season off is not how you end up a season with a short-term and long-term look either.”

The Cowboys recently traded for former San Francisco 49ers first-round pick Trey Lance.

Dallas Cowboys Signed Multiple Players To Long-Term Extensions This Offseason

𝗨𝗣𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘: The #Cowboys expect QB Dak Prescott to remain with the team for the foreseeable future and a contract extension could come soon, per owner Jerry Jones. Trading for Trey Lance didn’t change anything. Dak is still their guy. pic.twitter.com/5BR5cyOaWe — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) September 5, 2023

Jones had a busy offseason, signing players to long-term extensions.

Cornerback Trevon Diggs signed a five-year, $97 million extension. Safety Malik Hooker signed a three-year, $24 million extension. Right tackle Terence Steele signed a five-year, $86.8 million extension.

Right guard Zack Martin agreed to a reworked deal that will guarantee him $36 million over the next two seasons.

Prescott is not the only extension the Cowboys have to worry about. Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb is set to become a free agent after the 2025 season.

Additionally, linebacker Micah Parsons is in line for a huge pay-day that will most likely reset the market following the 2023 season.

NFL Betting Guides 2023