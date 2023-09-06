NFL News and Rumors

Jerry Jones Expects Dak Prescott To Be A Dallas Cowboy For A Long Time

Dan Girolamo
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones believes quarterback Dak Prescott will be with the team for “a long time.”

Jerry Jones Expects Dak Prescott To Be In Dallas

Jones spoke about Prescott’s contract situation with 105.3 The Fan in Dallas on Tuesday. Prescott is not a free agent until after the 2024 season. However, the final year of his current deal will count as $59.4 million against the salary cap, a number the Cowboys can alter by signing Prescott to an extension.

“Those numbers on those contracts, those types of numbers, especially the big ones, you live with constantly, that’s always on your mind. There’s never a time when it goes away because you’ve got to make the entire thing fit,” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas. “So it’s on the mind on a player decision in the middle of the year. So it’s just a fundamental. We expect Dak to be with us a long time.”

Prescott signed a four-year, $160 million contract extension before the 2021 season. The extension came one year after Prescott played the 2020 season on the franchise tag. Jones said he would like to get a deal done and did not rule out the possibility of negotiating with Prescott during the 2023 season.

“Absolutely, absolutely, at any time,” Jones said about signing Prescott during the upcoming season.  It can happen during a season. So how you start a season off is not how you end up a season with a short-term and long-term look either.”

The Cowboys recently traded for former San Francisco 49ers first-round pick Trey Lance.

Dallas Cowboys Signed Multiple Players To Long-Term Extensions This Offseason

Jones had a busy offseason, signing players to long-term extensions.

Cornerback Trevon Diggs signed a five-year, $97 million extension. Safety Malik Hooker signed a three-year, $24 million extension. Right tackle Terence Steele signed a five-year, $86.8 million extension.

Right guard Zack Martin agreed to a reworked deal that will guarantee him $36 million over the next two seasons.

Prescott is not the only extension the Cowboys have to worry about. Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb is set to become a free agent after the 2025 season.

Additionally, linebacker Micah Parsons is in line for a huge pay-day that will most likely reset the market following the 2023 season.

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
