Dallas Cowboys, Zack Martin Agree To Reworked Deal

Dan Girolamo
Dallas Cowboys guard Zach Martin is heading to training camp as the All-Pro agreed to a reworked deal, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Monday.

Zack Martin Agrees To Reworked Deal With Dallas Cowboys

Martin will be paid north of $18 million annually in each of the next two years, according to Schefter. Both years are reportedly fully guaranteed.

Martin was set to make $13.5 million in 2023 and $14 million with a roster bonus in 2024.

Though the deal has not been signed, Martin is expected to fly to Oxnard, California, and report to the Cowboys’ training camp. On his Twitter, Martin tweeted,” Back to work.”

Zack Martin Remains One Of The Best Guards In Football

Martin was once the highest-paid guard in the NFL, making $14 million annually. Once Atlanta’s Chris Lindstrom and Indianapolis’ Quenton Nelson reset the market with annual salaries of at least $20 million, Martin decided to hold out, feeling he was being underpaid.

Drafted by the Cowboys in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft, Martin quickly became one of the very best at his position.

Martin is a six-time First-team All-Pro, two-time Second-team All-Pro, and eight-time Pro Bowl selection in nine seasons.

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
