Dallas Cowboys, Zack Martin Agree To Reworked Deal

Dallas Cowboys guard Zach Martin is heading to training camp as the All-Pro agreed to a reworked deal, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Monday.

Cowboys and All-Pro guard/team captain Zack Martin reached agreement on a reworked deal, per sources. The new deal will pay him north of $18 million in each of the next two years. Martin was scheduled to be at $13.5 million this year and $14 million next year, so it’s an… pic.twitter.com/zszAxiVAR8 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 14, 2023

Martin will be paid north of $18 million annually in each of the next two years, according to Schefter. Both years are reportedly fully guaranteed.

Martin was set to make $13.5 million in 2023 and $14 million with a roster bonus in 2024.

Though the deal has not been signed, Martin is expected to fly to Oxnard, California, and report to the Cowboys’ training camp. On his Twitter, Martin tweeted,” Back to work.”

Back to Work. — Zack Martin (@thegob70) August 14, 2023

Zack Martin Remains One Of The Best Guards In Football

Martin was once the highest-paid guard in the NFL, making $14 million annually. Once Atlanta’s Chris Lindstrom and Indianapolis’ Quenton Nelson reset the market with annual salaries of at least $20 million, Martin decided to hold out, feeling he was being underpaid.

Drafted by the Cowboys in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft, Martin quickly became one of the very best at his position.

Martin is a six-time First-team All-Pro, two-time Second-team All-Pro, and eight-time Pro Bowl selection in nine seasons.

