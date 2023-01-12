Damar Hamlin Applies For Two Trademarks After Cardiac Arrest

Damar Hamlin just wanted to win.

After suffering a cardiac arrest on the field against the Cincinnati Bengals, he woke up and asked the doctors, “Did we win?”.

Following his release from the Buffalo General Medical Center, Hamlin continued his pursuits off of the field by applying for two trademarks: “Did We Win” and “Thee is Back”.

Hamlin Applies for Two Trademarks

Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest in the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals on January 2nd. His heart suddenly stopped after he made a tackle during the game. Hamlin was taken to the Cincinnati hospital after receiving CPR on the field. The Bengals vs Bills game was shortly canceled after his collapse.

Hamlin has made a remarkable recovery and has been officially discharged. While he begins his rehab, Hamlin looks to secure ownership of a few phrases that he’s become well known for.

Hamlin officially filed for two trademarks on phrases “Did We Win” and “Three is Back”. As part of the application, Hamlin intends on using his phrase on shirts, clothing jerseys, sweatshirts, hats, pants, shorts, and jackets. In addition, Hamlin looks to use them on downloadable posters, mugs, and ornamental novelty pins.

The application also lists that the trademark will be used for educational and entertainment services, providing motivational speaking in the field of self-and-personal improvement.

It seems like Hamlin will speak on his experience and try to use his reach to help others.

We all won 🫶🏾. I want to give back an ounce of the love y'all showed me. Proceeds of this shirt will go to first-responders and the UC Trauma Center. Go get yours!https://t.co/YoDbBo6bzs pic.twitter.com/BQ6HHv5woF — 𝐃𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐫 𝐇𝐚𝐦𝐥𝐢𝐧 (@HamlinIsland) January 8, 2023

Hamlin Placed on Buffalo Bills IR

While there is no official cause or statement released regarding the cause of Hamlin’s cardiac arrest, the Buffalo Bills placed Hamlin on IR. The Buffalo Bills safety will receive a full salary while he remains on IR.

At the age of 24, Hamlin is finishing his second season of a four-year, $3.64 million NFL rookie contract. Hamlin’s base salary for 2022 is $825,000 and the young safety lost out on $20,500 after being placed on IR in Week 18.

Despite being out for the rest of the season, Hamlin’s hopes seem to be high and he will surely be cheering on the Buffalo Bills on his road to recovery.