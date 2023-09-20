Did Jason Kelce Confirm His Brother, Travis, Is Dating Taylor Swift?

The biggest story surrounding Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has nothing to do with his play on the field. The star player is rumored to be dating pop icon Taylor Swift. Who better to discuss Travis’ dating life than his older brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce?

Did Jason Kelce Confirm That Travis Is Dating Taylor Swift?

“I believe it is 100% true” – @JasonKelce on Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift dating rumors 👀 Did we just break pop culture news?? pic.twitter.com/3cimw6Nzrx — WIP Morning Show (@WIPMorningShow) September 20, 2023

While speaking with the 94WIP Morning Show on Wednesday, Kelce addressed the dating rumors surrounding his brother and the biggest musical act in the world.

“It’s hard to answer because I don’t really know a lot about Travis’ love life,” Jason said on the show. “I try to keep his business kind of his business, stay out of that world. But having said that, I think he’s doing great and I think it’s all one hundred percent true.”

The elder Kelce laughed at the end, throwing into question the validity of the response. This is the second time Jason has spoken about the rumors involving Travis and Taylor. Tony Gonzalez asked Jason about the dating report on the Thursday Night Football postgame show last week. Jason laughed and said he could not comment on the rumors.

Tony asked Jason about the Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift dating rumors 😂@TonyGonzalez88 | #TNFonPrime pic.twitter.com/iHHqDvWC9B — NFL on Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) September 15, 2023

Are Travis Kelce And Taylor Swift Dating?

Taylor Swift and NFL player Travis Kelce have been ‘quietly hanging out,’ The Messenger reports. pic.twitter.com/uhVL1Q62jY — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 12, 2023

The dating rumors started last week when The Messenger reported that Travis and Swift have been “quietly hanging out.”

Neither Swift nor Travis have refuted the report.

Over the summer, Travis explained to Jason on their podcast, New Heights, that he failed to give Swift a friendship bracelet with his phone number when she performed in Kansas City.

Whatever happens, we can only hope Travis is the subject of another smash hit song from Swift.

