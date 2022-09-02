Dynamic One To Land Gold In Jockey Club Stakes at Saratoga

Saturday’s Jockey Club Gold Cup 2022 is the main event at Saratoga this weekend as the racing summer at the New York track nears an end. It’s also another ‘Win and You’re In’ Breeders’ Cup race so the winning horse will also secure their ticket to Keeneland on November 5.



We’ve a decent field of eight horses lining-up that includes 50% of the runners from the Todd Pletcher stable two of which are Americanrevolution and Dynamic One, while the talented Olympiad, who has won 7 of his 11 starts, also heads to the Saratoga track. Handler Shug McGaughey also has a runner as he’ll be looking for a fifth Jockey Club Gold Cup win with First Captain.

The horse racing betting sites can expect plenty of interest in Saturday’s race, which was moved from its original home Belmont Park to Saratoga last year for the first time – here at TheSportsDaily we take a look at the 2022 Jockey Club Gold Cup runners and give you our main pick to take the bookmakers on with.

When Is The Jockey Club Gold Cup 2022?



Run over 1m 2f, the Grade 1 Jockey Club Gold Cup is staged at Saratoga racetrack in New York

📅Date: Saturday September 3, 2022 (5:45pm)

🏇Racetrack: Saratoga racetrack, New York, (Dirt)

💰 Purse: $1,250,000 ($600,00 winner)

Dynamic The ‘One’ In Jockey Club Gold Cup Stakes

Trainer Todd Pletcher and jockey Irad Ortiz Jr teamed up to take the Jockey Club Gold Cup in 2020 with Happy Saver and they are taken to do the business again this year with DYNAMIC ONE @ 7-2 with BetOnline.

This 4 year-old comes into Saturday’s Grade 1 off the back of two top wins – the first coming on June 4 at Churchill Downs in the Listed Blame Stakes and the most recent in the Grade 2 Suburban Stakes at Belmont Park where he toughed it out against First Captain, who he meets again.

That last run came over this trip of 1m2f so we know he stays it well and with that looking a hard run connections wisely gave him 56 days off to recoup. Jockey Irad Ortiz Jr also took this race in 2017, so has landed two of the last five renewals.

Pletcher’s tough 4 year-old is taken to continue his winnings ways and book his place at the Breeders’ Cup on Nov 5.

Trainer Shug McGaughey Looks For Sixth Jockey Club Gold Cup Success



Veteran trainer Shug McGaughey has the best record on show of the trainers represented this year – with four previous wins in the Jockey Club Gold Cup.

The first victory for Shug in this contest came way back in 1985 with the Pat Day-ridden Vanlandingham. He then went onto record wins in 1989 (Easy Goer) and 1993 (Miner’s Mark), while the most recent success for McGaughey was in 2019 when jockey John Velazquez won the race on Code Of Honor for him after the stewards reversed the placings with Vino Rosso, who originally won the race.

McGaughey returns this year with First Captain (see his horse profile below)

Jockey Club Gold Cup Stakes – Best Of The Rest



The likely favourite for Saturday’s race will be the Bill Mott-trained Olympiad. He went into many a notebook through this season with four wins, that included the Grade 2Stephen Foster Stakes at Churchill Downs on July 2 – beating Americanrevolution by 2 1/4 lengths. However, his winning spree came to an end last time here at Saratoga in the Whitney Stakes – trailing in 4th of 5 behind Life Is Good.

He raced a bit off the pace that day and failed to pick up the leaders – looking a tad one-paced. He’s also got to prove he can stay this extra distance and is still hunting his first Grade 1 success. Yes, it would be no shock if he bounced back, but after that lack-lustre last effort, he’s also got plenty of fans to try and win back.

The Todd Pletcher yard have 50% of the 8 runners – Untreated, Americanrevolution, Keepmeinmind and the main pick Dynamic One.

Americanrevolution ran 2 1/2 lengths behind Olympiad last time out in the Stephen Foster Stakes on July 2 and prior to that effort was 3 lengths adrift of Dynamic One in the Listed Blame Stakes on June 4. Therefore, you feel, he’s got a bit to find on this duo.

DID YOU KNOW? The last eight Jockey Club Gold Cup winners were aged 5 or younger

Untreated was just 3/4 of a length behind Dynamic One in the Suburban Stakes last time, so is closely-matched with the pick, but KEEPMEINMIND, who was 6th in the Kentucky Derby earlier this season caught the eye in winning at the course last time out, albeit in just an Allowance Race.

That was his first start for Pletcher after joining from the Robertino Diodoro barn in the summer. Before that last run the colt had shown decent form last term in running 4th in the Grade 1 2021 Travers Stakes here at Saratoga and before that a close silver medal to Essential Quality in the 2021 Jim Dandy Stakes, also Saratoga (watch below).

Jockey Club Gold Cup Stakes 2022 Betting

JC Gold Cup Horse Latest Odds Win Probability Bookmaker OLYMPIAD 2-1 33.3% AMERICANREVOLUTION 3-1 25% DYNAMIC ONE 7-2 22.2% FIRST CAPTAIN 4-1 20% TAX 10-1 9.1% UNTREATED 12-1 7.7% KEEPMEINMIND 12-1 7.7% CHESS CHIEF 30-1 3.4%

All odds correct as of 13:24 on Fri 2 Sept and subject to change

Jockey Club Gold Cup 2022 Runners and Riders

A field of eight runners will line-up for the 2022 Jockey Club Gold Cup at Saratoga this Saturday, Sept 3

1. TAX @ 10-1 with BetOnline

Trainer: Danny Gargan

Jockey: Kendrick Carmouche

Age: 6

Race Record: Runs 15, Wins 5

Fourth in the 2019 Belmont Stakes. Lightly-raced for his age after having a few injuries in the past. Does like it at Saratoga though – won the 2019 Jim Dandy Stakes here and likes to race up with the speed so we can expect more of that on Saturday. Last run was also a winning one when taking the Battery Stakes at Delaware Park on July 9, but only had two to beat that day. Another that would be a shock winner, but won’t be without his supporters for the exacta or trifecta

2. OLYMPIAD @ 2-1 with BetOnline

Trainer: Bill Mott

Jockey: Junior Alvarado

Age: 4

Race Record: Runs 11, Wins 7

The one the main focus will be on ahead of Saturday’s race. A winner of 7 of his 11 starts so a highly talented colt, but does need to bounce back from a poor run last time in the Whitney Stakes on Aug 6, when 4th of five behind Life Is Good. Prior to that flop he’d won four on the bounce and is likely to be ridden closer to the pace this time – something he’s done when winning his races. Trainer Bill Mott has three wins in this race to his name that include the classy Cigar in 1995, plus back-to-back wins in 2012 (Flat Out) and 2013 (Ron The Greek)

3. UNTREATED @ 12-1 with BetOnline

Trainer: Todd Pletcher

Jockey: Jose L Ortiz

Age: 4

Race Record: Runs 9, Wins 3

The final of the Todd Pletcher runners and having only raced 9 times can be expected to have more improvement than most. Has form that is closely linked in with Olympiad, First Captain and Dynamic One, but despite running well again that trio this season has been beaten by them all. Some feel he’s in the race to set things up for the other Pletcher runners, but his form suggests he’s not without a chance of staying in the shake-up till late on and, therefore, exacta or trifecta players might latch onto this.

4. CHESS CHIEF @ 30-1 with BetOnline

Trainer: Dallas Stewart

Jockey: Manuel Franco

Age: 6

Race Record: Runs 34, Wins 5

One of the more experienced in the field with 34 career runs and was fifth in this race last year (beaten 7 lengths), but since 2000 we’ve only had two winning 6 year-olds of this race. Likely outsider that has recorded all five of his wins at Fair Grounds, but was also well behind Olympiad last time in the New Orleans Classic Stakes on March 26.

5. AMERICANREVOULTION @ 3-1 with BetOnline

Trainer: Todd Pletcher

Jockey: Joel Rosario

Age: 4

Race Record: Runs 9, Wins 5

One of four in the race for trainer Todd Pletcher, who won this prize in 2020. This 4 year-old has won more than $1m in winning five of his 9 races to date. Held and entry in the Whitney Stakes at Saratoga earlier this season with this race the preferred target over the longer trip. Certainly no back number but does have a bit of ground to make up with Dynamic One, who he was fourth to in the Blame Stakes on June 22, and also last time when taking silver behind Olympiad in the Grade 2 Stephen Foster Stakes, also at Churchill Downs.

6. FIRST CAPTAIN @ 4-1 with BetOnline

Trainer: Shug McGaughey

Jockey: Luis Saez

Age: 4

Race Record: Runs 8, Wins 5

Top wins to runs record with 5 successes from 8 starts. This well-bred (Curlin) 4 year-old colt was last seen going down in a fight with Dynamic One in the Grade 2 Suburban Stakes at Belmont Park. Been training hard in the Spa since that last run in early July and is the son of the 2007 and 2008 winner of this race – Curlin. Also handled by the Shug McGaughey team that have a fine record in this race with wins in 1985, 1989. 1993 and most recently in 2019 with Code Of Honor. Certainly not one to discount. Jockey Luis Saez is yet to win the Jockey Club Gold Cup.

7. KEEPMEINMIND @ 12-1 with BetOnline

Trainer: Todd Pletcher

Jockey: Javier Castellano

Age: 4

Race Record: Runs 12, Wins 2

Yet another entry for the Todd Pletcher stable and will be ridden by Joel Rosario, who won this race in 2012 (Flat Out) and 2014 (Tonalist). Won on debut for his new yard at Saratoga on July 22 in what was only an allowance race (for horses with just one career success outside restricted races). Last season he was 6th in the 2021 Kentucky Derby and 4th in the Preakness Stakes, plus was only beaten 1/2 a length in the 2021 Jim Dandy Stakes. Bit to prove, but will stay the 1m2f trip will and his return run last time was eye-catching.

8. DYNAMIC ONE @ 7-2 with BetOnline

Trainer: Todd Pletcher

Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr.

Age: 4

Race Record: Runs 12, Wins 4

Another from the army of possible runners from the Todd Pletcher yard and heads here with a leading chance. Winning of the Blame Stakes at Churchill Downs on June 2 and had Americanrevolution back in fourth that day too. Backed that up with a hard-fought success over another possible entry here – First Captain – when taking the Suburban Stakes by just a nose at Belmont Park on July 9 (Untreated 3rd). Based on those runs is certainly a player despite having to probably improve a tad to figure. Jockey Ortiz Jr does have pedigree in the race though – winning for Pletcher in 2020 on Happy Saver and also back in 2017 (Diversify).

Note: Odds are subject to change

Recent Jockey Club Gold Cup Winners

2021 – MAX PLAYER

2020 – HAPPY SAVER

2019 – CODE OF HONOUR

2018 – DISCREET LOVER

2017 – DIVERSIFY

2016 – HOPPERTUNITY

2015 – TONALIST

2014 – TONALIST

Watch Max Player Winning The 2021 Jockey Club Gold Cup

