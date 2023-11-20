The Philadelphia Eagles (8-1) face off against the Kansas City Chiefs (7-2) on Monday Night Football in a Super Bowl LVII rematch. Below, check out our same game parlay for Eagles vs. Chiefs on Monday Night Football.

Eagles vs. Chiefs Same Game Parlay Pick: Monday Night Football SGP Bet

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

The Best NFL Betting Sites in 2023

Eagles vs. Chiefs Same Game Parlay

SGP (+750): D’Andre Swift Over 14.5 Carries, Jalen Hurts Anytime Touchdown, Patrick Mahomes Over 4.5 Carries

Jalen Hurts 🏈 Youngest #NFL QB to start at least 8-1 thru 9 games in back-to-back years since 1970 🏈 BEST win % among NFL QBs since 2021 🏈 12 straight regular-season wins vs winning teams 🏈 12-1 record in his last 13 road starts 🏈 MOST rush TDs by QB in Eagles history pic.twitter.com/ZV19ar1cL1 — Jeff Skversky (@JeffSkversky) November 20, 2023

With arguably the best offensive line in the NFL, D’Andre Swift has thrived as the Eagles’ top running back. Since becoming the starter in Week 2, Swift has rushed for 614 yards and three touchdowns.

More importantly, the Eagles are feeding Swift double-digit carries every game. Swift has 14 or more carries in seven of eight games since Week 2.

Against an average Chiefs run defense (112.2 yards/game), Swift should be a focal part of the offense, resulting in 15+ carries.

Although Swift gets the majority of the carries, only one man gets the goal line carries: Jalen Hurts. Thanks to the unstoppable Tush Push, Hurts’ from the one-yard line in automatic. Hurts has rushed for four touchdowns in his last five games.

If the Eagles have the ball on the one-yard line, put seven on the board for Philadelphia because Hurts will get into the end zone.

.@PatrickMahomes gutting out a sprained ankle in Super Bowl LVII will always be legendary 😤@Chiefs pic.twitter.com/8czZGamsIp — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) November 20, 2023

The quarterback on the other side is the two-time Super Bowl MVP, Patrick Mahomes. Despite Mahomes’ struggles, the reigning MVP always finds a way to get it done in the big game.

Even if teams contain his arm, Mahomes always seems to pick up the big first down with the game on the line with his legs. Mahomes has carried the ball at least four times in six of nine games.

Mahomes faces an Eagles defense with a strong front seven and a weak back four. This should lead to more pass plays for the Chiefs, opening up more opportunities for Mahomes to scramble.