Eagles vs. Chiefs Same Game Parlay: +750 SGP For Monday Night Football

Dan Girolamo
Inside, we explore a same game parlay in Week 10's Monday Night Football Game between the Denver Broncos and Buffalo Bills.

The Philadelphia Eagles (8-1) face off against the Kansas City Chiefs (7-2) on Monday Night Football in a Super Bowl LVII rematch. Below, check out our same game parlay for Eagles vs. Chiefs on Monday Night Football.

Eagles vs. Chiefs Same Game Parlay Pick: Monday Night Football SGP Bet

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Eagles vs. Chiefs Same Game Parlay

SGP (+750): D’Andre Swift Over 14.5 Carries, Jalen Hurts Anytime Touchdown, Patrick Mahomes Over 4.5 Carries

With arguably the best offensive line in the NFL, D’Andre Swift has thrived as the Eagles’ top running back. Since becoming the starter in Week 2, Swift has rushed for 614 yards and three touchdowns.

More importantly, the Eagles are feeding Swift double-digit carries every game. Swift has 14 or more carries in seven of eight games since Week 2.

Against an average Chiefs run defense (112.2 yards/game), Swift should be a focal part of the offense, resulting in 15+ carries.

Although Swift gets the majority of the carries, only one man gets the goal line carries: Jalen Hurts. Thanks to the unstoppable Tush Push, Hurts’ from the one-yard line in automatic. Hurts has rushed for four touchdowns in his last five games.

If the Eagles have the ball on the one-yard line, put seven on the board for Philadelphia because Hurts will get into the end zone.

The quarterback on the other side is the two-time Super Bowl MVP, Patrick Mahomes. Despite Mahomes’ struggles, the reigning MVP always finds a way to get it done in the big game.

Even if teams contain his arm, Mahomes always seems to pick up the big first down with the game on the line with his legs. Mahomes has carried the ball at least four times in six of nine games.

Mahomes faces an Eagles defense with a strong front seven and a weak back four. This should lead to more pass plays for the Chiefs, opening up more opportunities for Mahomes to scramble.

Bet on MNF SGP (+750)
Chiefs Eagles NFL News and Rumors NFL picks
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
