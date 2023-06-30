2023 is the year of the NFL undervaluing the running backs.

And what are the running backs doing in the midst of being cut, potentially traded, and sometimes underpaid?

They are flexing their muscles in the gym.

The latest running back to show us his massive strength in the weight room is New York Giants RB Saquon Barkley.

Barkley was recently spotted in a video squatting 585 pounds.

Former Giants quarterback Eli Manning, who has shown fans his dry sense of humor in retirement, had something to say about his former teammate’s accomplishment.

What Eli Said

Eli deadpanned:

“I used to squat the same weight. We just did not have camera phones back then.”

I used to squat the same weight. We just did not have camera phones back then. https://t.co/D07gtHmCPh — Eli Manning (@EliManning) June 29, 2023

Eli is a diehard Giants fan.

He has to be thrilled that the Giants and Barkley are reportedly in talks regarding his contract.

The Giants placed the franchise tag on Barkley.

He was not happy about this decision and skipped OTAs and the mandatory minicamp as a result.

As recently as June 20, there appeared to be at least a break in the communications impasse.

“I’m definitely open to talking with the Giants, but also, there’s no rush. July 17th isn’t tomorrow. I trust my team, and hopefully, I trust the Giants to get something done by July 17th.” – Saquon Barkley on his contract situation with the Giants.pic.twitter.com/LyDrvihDwg — Doug Rush (@TheDougRush) June 12, 2023

The two sides have until July 17 to work out a new contract, or the decision will be on Barkley’s shoulders as to what he wants to do.

One option is to sit out the 2023 season.

The other is to play under the franchise tag.

Running backs are being devalued right now, and Barkley knows that.

For his part, Barkley has said that he is not looking to be the highest paid at his position but wants to be paid based on his worth to the team.

Obviously, Barkley is fit and ready to be plugged into the Giants’ offense this fall,

It remains to be seen how this turns out.