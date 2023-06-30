NFL News and Rumors

Eli Manning Has Priceless Response To Saquon Barkley’s Recent Weightlifting Accomplishment

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
New York Giants v Washington Redskins

2023 is the year of the NFL undervaluing the running backs.

And what are the running backs doing in the midst of being cut, potentially traded, and sometimes underpaid?

They are flexing their muscles in the gym.

The latest running back to show us his massive strength in the weight room is New York Giants RB Saquon Barkley.

Barkley was recently spotted in a video squatting 585 pounds.

Former Giants quarterback Eli Manning, who has shown fans his dry sense of humor in retirement, had something to say about his former teammate’s accomplishment.

What Eli Said

Eli deadpanned:

“I used to squat the same weight. We just did not have camera phones back then.”

Eli is a diehard Giants fan.

He has to be thrilled that the Giants and Barkley are reportedly in talks regarding his contract.

The Giants placed the franchise tag on Barkley.

He was not happy about this decision and skipped OTAs and the mandatory minicamp as a result.

As recently as June 20, there appeared to be at least a break in the communications impasse.

 

The two sides have until July 17 to work out a new contract, or the decision will be on Barkley’s shoulders as to what he wants to do.

One option is to sit out the 2023 season.

The other is to play under the franchise tag.

Running backs are being devalued right now, and Barkley knows that.

For his part, Barkley has said that he is not looking to be the highest paid at his position but wants to be paid based on his worth to the team.

Obviously, Barkley is fit and ready to be plugged into the Giants’ offense this fall,

It remains to be seen how this turns out.

 

 

 

Topics  
Giants NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
JJ Watt

J.J. Watt Makes Hilarious Error When Announcing His New Job

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  2h
NFL News and Rumors
San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle
Top 10 Highest-Paid NFL Tight Ends In 2023
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  6h
NFL News and Rumors
Damar Hamlin
Pittsburgh Native And Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin Throws Out First Pitch At Pirates Game
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jun 27 2023
NFL News and Rumors
Myles Garrett
Myles Garrett “Sacks” Kids At His Youth Football Camp
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jun 27 2023
NFL News and Rumors
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy
Niners’ Brock Purdy Remains On Track For The 2023 Season
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Jun 26 2023
NFL News and Rumors
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans
Weight Room Video Shows That Derrick Henry Could Be Getting Even Bigger
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jun 26 2023
NFL News and Rumors
fantasy-football-new-orleans-saints-michael-thomas-absent-from-injury-report
WATCH: New Orleans Saints WR Michael Thomas Deadlifts an Astonishing 575 lbs on Road to Recovery from Injury
Author image David Evans  •  Jun 26 2023
More News
Arrow to top