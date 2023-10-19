College football gets a touch more electrifying as ESPN’s College GameDay rolls into Columbus, Ohio, for a high-octane Week 8 matchup between Ohio State and Penn State. The anticipation surrounding this game isn’t just a whisper around campus; it’s a roaring chatter resonating across the nation. The stakes are high, the stage is set, and the spotlight is on.

College Gameday Heads to Buckeyes vs. Penn State in Week 8

The whirl of excitement is circling the clash between No.3 Ohio State Buckeyes and No.7 Penn State Nittany Lions, as both teams have displayed invincible strides in their journey so far, with 6-0 records shining beside their names.

This top-10 confrontation will have the eyes of the college football on it. The Buckeyes and the Nittany Lions are ready to collide on the battlefield, with the game set to air on FOX at noon.

The College GameDay festivities kick off at 9 a.m. ET, setting the rhythm for the day’s heated gridiron exchanges

Recent Ohio State vs. Penn State History

The historical tussle between Ohio State and Penn State is a collection of nerve-wracking finishes and dominant displays. In recent memory, the Buckeyes have had the upper hand. Ohio State has won the last six meetings between the two.

As the clock ticks towards kick-off, all eyes will be on Lee Corso’s pick, a GameDay tradition that often adds a flavorful twist to the predictions. Former Ohio State quarterback Kirk Herbstreit will also be on set, along with College GameDay regulars Pat McAfee and Desmond Howard.

The fans, both in the stadium and at home, will be tuned in, their allegiances strong, their cheers loud, and their hopes sky-high

College Football Betting Guides 2023