College Football

ESPN College GameDay Heading to Columbus for Ohio State vs. Penn State in Week 8

Author image
David Evans
Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
college gameday brutus

College football gets a touch more electrifying as ESPN’s College GameDay rolls into Columbus, Ohio, for a high-octane Week 8 matchup between Ohio State and Penn State. The anticipation surrounding this game isn’t just a whisper around campus; it’s a roaring chatter resonating across the nation. The stakes are high, the stage is set, and the spotlight is on.

College Gameday Heads to Buckeyes vs. Penn State in Week 8

The whirl of excitement is circling the clash between No.3 Ohio State Buckeyes and No.7 Penn State Nittany Lions, as both teams have displayed invincible strides in their journey so far, with 6-0 records shining beside their names.

This top-10 confrontation will have the eyes of the college football on it. The Buckeyes and the Nittany Lions are ready to collide on the battlefield, with the game set to air on FOX at noon.

The College GameDay festivities kick off at 9 a.m. ET, setting the rhythm for the day’s heated gridiron exchanges

Recent Ohio State vs. Penn State History

The historical tussle between Ohio State and Penn State is a collection of nerve-wracking finishes and dominant displays. In recent memory, the Buckeyes have had the upper hand. Ohio State has won the last six meetings between the two.

As the clock ticks towards kick-off, all eyes will be on Lee Corso’s pick, a GameDay tradition that often adds a flavorful twist to the predictions. Former Ohio State quarterback Kirk Herbstreit will also be on set, along with College GameDay regulars Pat McAfee and Desmond Howard.

The fans, both in the stadium and at home, will be tuned in, their allegiances strong, their cheers loud, and their hopes sky-high

College Football Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
College Football College Football News and Rumors NCAAF Ohio State Buckeyes Penn State
Author image
Twitter Instagram

David Evans

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on several esteemed sports betting websites.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
View All Posts By David Evans

David Evans

Twitter Instagram
David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on several esteemed sports betting websites.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
View All Posts By David Evans

Related To College Football

College Football
Texas A&M Gas

Texas A&M’s Diet to Blame For Gas Problems & Poor Performance This Season?

Author image David Evans  •  10h
College Football
derlon miller
4-Star WR Drelon Miller Heading to LSU After Texas A&M Decommitment?
Author image David Evans  •  22h
College Football
michael penix
Kirk Herbstreit Says Michael Penix Reminds Him of Joe Burrow and Washington of 2019 LSU
Author image David Evans  •  23h
College Football
caleb williams 6
Heisman Race Week 7: Caleb Williams Falls Away After Loss, Michael Penix Consolidates Favoritism
Author image David Evans  •  Oct 17 2023
College Football
alabama elephant
How to Watch Alabama Football with a Free Live Stream in Week 7
Author image David Evans  •  Oct 13 2023
College Football
Notre Dame vs. Navy Attendance: 40,000 Americans Traveled To Ireland
How to Watch Notre Dame Football with a Free Live Stream in Week 7
Author image David Evans  •  Oct 13 2023
College Football
uga 8
How to Watch Georgia Football with a Free Live Stream in Week 7
Author image David Evans  •  Oct 13 2023
More News
Arrow to top