NFL picks

ESPN NFL Week 1 Expert Picks & Predictions

Author image
James Foglio
Linkedin
Sports Editor
4 min read
ESPN NFL Week 1 Expert Picks & Predictions

The ESPN staff have released their NFL Week 1 picks and predictions for the 2023 season. Matt Bowen, Mike Clay, Dan Graziano, Eric Moody, and Seth Wickersham are among the writers and analysts to offer their expert picks for the first week of the 2023 NFL season, the league’s 104th all-time season.

Check out ESPN’s NFL Week 1 picks, predictions, and best bets below.

The Best NFL Betting Sites in 2023

$1000 Welcome Bonus For Sports
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer
100% Up To $500 Welcome Bonus
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer
$750 Sports Betting Offer
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer
150% Sign Up Bonus Up To $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus Up To $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer

ESPN NFL Week 1 Expert Picks and Predictions

ESPN staff writers and analysts are focused on three particular games for Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season: Detroit Lions vs. Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday Night Football, Philadelphia Eagles vs. New England Patriots at 4:25 p.m. ET this Sunday, and Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants at 8:20 p.m. for Sunday Night Football. For Week 1, it’s probably for the best to ride with the favorites.

Chiefs (-4.5)

Matt Bowen, Mike Clay, Dan Graziano, Eric Moody, and Seth Wickersham are all picking the Kansas City Chiefs to defeat the Detroit Lions on Thursday Night Football. Go figure, right?

Not one staff member is trusting Detroit to beat the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. Sure, it would be a bold pick, but it would have made this list more interesting.

Although the Lions haven’t won against Kansas City since Sept. 18, 2011, they have a pretty good defense. The Chiefs last defeated Detroit 34-30 at Ford Field on Sept. 29, 2019.

With everyone counting on Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes to earn his second career win over the Lions, K.C. should come away with the W. Other NFL Week 1 expert picks are on the main page.

Bet on Chiefs (-4.5)

Eagles (-4)

Next, the Philadelphia Eagles are set to face off against the New England Patriots in this rivalry matchup to pay homage to Super Bowls XXXIX and LII.

While Matt Bowen, Mike Clay, Dan Graziano, and Eric Moody are each picking the Super Bowl LVII runner-up to defeat New England this Sunday, Seth Wickersham is hoping the Patriots can work their magic with eight-time Super Bowl champion coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Mac Jones.

Philadelphia has an all-time record of 8-7 vs. New England. However, the Patriots managed to defeat them 17-10 at Lincoln Financial Field on Nov. 17, 2019, with former quarterback Tom Brady.

The Eagles have not won back-to-back games against the Patriots since winning Super Bowl LII. The Patriots are 35-28 all-time on opening day and have won six of their last 10 games on kickoff weekend.

Bill Belichick is 16-7 in his openers with the Patriots. But this was mostly all with Brady. Pick the Eagles for this one.

Bet on Eagles (-4)

Cowboys (-3)

Lastly, the Dallas Cowboys take on the New York Giants to open this year’s Sunday Night Football. Matt Bowen, Mike Clay, and Eric Moody are predicting that Dallas will defeat the Giants at MetLife Stadium. Meanwhile, Dan Graziano and Seth Wickersham believe Giants quarterback Daniel Jones can do just enough to defeat his archnemesis at home.

New York has lost four straight games against Dallas. Of course, the Giants haven’t beaten them since Jan. 3, 2021. This is not very reassuring for all the bettors placing bets down on the G-Men.

Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott has an all-time record of 10-2 against the Giants. Keep in mind, that January 2021 game was without Dak. More NFL Week 1 expert picks are on the main page.

Bet on Cowboys (-3)

 

NFL Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
News NFL News and Rumors NFL picks
Author image
Linkedin

James Foglio

James is an avid basketball and football fan. His favorite teams are the Boston Celtics and New England Patriots. He earned his bachelor's degree in English and Creative Writing at South New Hampshire University.
View All Posts By James Foglio

James Foglio

Linkedin
James is an avid basketball and football fan. His favorite teams are the Boston Celtics and New England Patriots. He earned his bachelor's degree in English and Creative Writing at South New Hampshire University.
View All Posts By James Foglio

Related To NFL picks

NFL picks
Philadelphia Eagles

How To Place Super Bowl Player Prop Bets In Alabama | AL Sportsbooks

Author image Lee Astley  •  Feb 12 2023
NFL picks
staff predicts super bowl (1)
TheSportsDaily.com Writers Predict Super Bowl 57 Winner
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Feb 12 2023
NFL picks
The 10 Biggest Super Bowl 2023 Bets for Eagles vs Chiefs
The 10 Biggest Super Bowl 2023 Bets for Eagles vs Chiefs
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Feb 12 2023
NFL picks
San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs
Best North Carolina Sports Gambling Sites For NFL Divisional Round Betting This Weekend
Author image Andy Newton  •  Jan 20 2023
NFL picks
Kansas City
Best South Carolina Sports Gambling Sites For NFL Divisional Round Betting This Weekend
Author image Andy Newton  •  Jan 20 2023
NFL picks
How To Bet On The NFL Playoffs In NY | New York Sports Betting Sites
Best Kentucky Sports Gambling Sites For NFL Divisional Round Betting This Weekend
Author image Andy Newton  •  Jan 20 2023
NFL picks
NFL Will Crack Down on Obscure Special Teams Rule
Best Texas Sports Gambling Sites For NFL Divisional Round Betting This Weekend
Author image Andy Newton  •  Jan 20 2023
More News
Arrow to top