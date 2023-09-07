ESPN NFL Week 1 Expert Picks & Predictions

The ESPN staff have released their NFL Week 1 picks and predictions for the 2023 season. Matt Bowen, Mike Clay, Dan Graziano, Eric Moody, and Seth Wickersham are among the writers and analysts to offer their expert picks for the first week of the 2023 NFL season, the league’s 104th all-time season.

Check out ESPN’s NFL Week 1 picks, predictions, and best bets below.

ESPN NFL Week 1 Expert Picks and Predictions

ESPN staff writers and analysts are focused on three particular games for Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season: Detroit Lions vs. Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday Night Football, Philadelphia Eagles vs. New England Patriots at 4:25 p.m. ET this Sunday, and Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants at 8:20 p.m. for Sunday Night Football. For Week 1, it’s probably for the best to ride with the favorites.

Chiefs (-4.5)

Matt Bowen, Mike Clay, Dan Graziano, Eric Moody, and Seth Wickersham are all picking the Kansas City Chiefs to defeat the Detroit Lions on Thursday Night Football. Go figure, right?

Not one staff member is trusting Detroit to beat the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. Sure, it would be a bold pick, but it would have made this list more interesting.

Although the Lions haven’t won against Kansas City since Sept. 18, 2011, they have a pretty good defense. The Chiefs last defeated Detroit 34-30 at Ford Field on Sept. 29, 2019.

With everyone counting on Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes to earn his second career win over the Lions, K.C. should come away with the W.

Eagles (-4)

Next, the Philadelphia Eagles are set to face off against the New England Patriots in this rivalry matchup to pay homage to Super Bowls XXXIX and LII.

While Matt Bowen, Mike Clay, Dan Graziano, and Eric Moody are each picking the Super Bowl LVII runner-up to defeat New England this Sunday, Seth Wickersham is hoping the Patriots can work their magic with eight-time Super Bowl champion coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Mac Jones.

Philadelphia has an all-time record of 8-7 vs. New England. However, the Patriots managed to defeat them 17-10 at Lincoln Financial Field on Nov. 17, 2019, with former quarterback Tom Brady.

The Eagles have not won back-to-back games against the Patriots since winning Super Bowl LII. The Patriots are 35-28 all-time on opening day and have won six of their last 10 games on kickoff weekend.

Bill Belichick is 16-7 in his openers with the Patriots. But this was mostly all with Brady. Pick the Eagles for this one.

Cowboys (-3)

Lastly, the Dallas Cowboys take on the New York Giants to open this year’s Sunday Night Football. Matt Bowen, Mike Clay, and Eric Moody are predicting that Dallas will defeat the Giants at MetLife Stadium. Meanwhile, Dan Graziano and Seth Wickersham believe Giants quarterback Daniel Jones can do just enough to defeat his archnemesis at home.

New York has lost four straight games against Dallas. Of course, the Giants haven’t beaten them since Jan. 3, 2021. This is not very reassuring for all the bettors placing bets down on the G-Men.

Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott has an all-time record of 10-2 against the Giants. Keep in mind, that January 2021 game was without Dak.

