ESPN analysts Tim McManus, John Keim, Jenna Laine, Todd Archer, Michael Rothstein, Eric Moody, Jamison Hensley, and Seth Walder have released their NFL Week 5 expert picks and predictions for the 2023 football season. Three Week 5 matchups of the 2023 NFL season, the league’s 104th season, are featured here.

Check out the ESPN staff’s NFL Week 5 picks, predictions, and best bets below.

ESPN NFL Week 5 Expert Picks and Predictions

On Friday, ESPN staff analysts offered their expert picks and predictions for three Week 5 matchups of the 2023 NFL season. For the London game, the Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Buffalo Bills matchup begins at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Next, the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Los Angeles Rams at 4:05 p.m. ET. Lastly, the Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers at 8:20 p.m. ET for Sunday Night Football.

Bills (-5.5)

Mike DiRocco is expecting plenty of touchdowns and turnovers in this Jacksonville Jaguars-Buffalo Bills matchup in London on Sunday. While the Jags have the time-zone advantage, considering they played the Atlanta Falcons in the Big Smoke last week and defeated them 23-7, Buffalo has a better offense.

“QB Josh Allen will score a touchdown, and so will … LB Josh Allen. Not a big deal if Buffalo’s Allen runs for a TD — he has 40 over his career, including two this year — but Jacksonville’s Allen has just one TD in his five-year career: a 37-yard fumble return that gave the Jaguars a 20-16 victory over Tennessee in Week 18 last season.”

Seth Walder’s final score is 33-20, Bills.

Rams (+4)

Not to mention, Tim McManus thinks the Los Angeles Rams have a decent shot at upsetting the Philadelphia Eagles. If Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford plays lights out, this could be the game of the week.

“Rams QB Matthew Stafford will throw three touchdown passes, doubling his season total,” McManus wrote. “The Eagles have yielded nine touchdowns through the air this season, third worst behind only the Broncos (13) and Bears (10).

“Stafford has a chance to light it up, especially if receiver Cooper Kupp (hamstring) returns to the lineup as hoped.”

However, Eric Moody has the Eagles hanging on to win 34-31.

“Kupp. It remains to be seen if and how much he’ll play, but if he does, this will be our first window into the Kupp and Nacua offense,” he wrote. “Given Nacua’s breakout and Kupp’s return, the Rams’ offense looks much more dangerous than we thought before the season.”

49ers (-3.5)

Of course, Todd Archer believes San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is due to throw at least one interception in this Sunday Night Football matchup versus the Dallas Cowboys.

“Niners QB Brock Purdy will have a pass intercepted. He has not had a pass picked off in his past five regular-season appearances,” Archer wrote. “He was not intercepted in the win against Dallas in the divisional round, either. And he is coming off a game in which he had just one incompletion.

“So why will the Cowboys have a pick? That’s what they do. CB DaRon Bland is coming off a game with two interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown. The Cowboys have seven interceptions on the season — only Buffalo has more (eight). At some point, Purdy has to throw one to the other team.”

Meanwhile, Walder has the Niners winning 26-21 over Dallas.

“Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch. Niners coach Kyle Shanahan is notorious for targeting opposing linebackers with his offense,” he wrote. “Dallas will need Vander Esch to be on his game. Good news for the Cowboys: He has allowed just 0.2 yards per coverage snap this season, per NFL Next Gen Stats, which is excellent.”

