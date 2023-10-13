ESPN analysts Tim McManus, John Keim, Nick Wagoner, Katherine Terrell, Eric Moody, and Seth Walder have released their NFL Week 6 expert picks and predictions for the 2023 football season. Three Week 6 matchups of the 2023 NFL season, the league’s 104th season, are featured here.

Check out the ESPN staff’s NFL Week 6 picks, predictions, and best bets below.

The Best NFL Betting Sites in 2023

ESPN NFL Week 6 Expert Picks and Predictions

On Friday, ESPN NFL staff analysts provided their expert picks and predictions for three Week 6 matchups of the 2023 NFL season. First off, San Francisco 49ers vs. Cleveland Browns at 1 p.m. ET.

Next, New Orleans Saints vs. Houston Texans at 1 p.m. ET. Lastly, the New York Giants vs. Buffalo Bills at 8:20 p.m. ET for Sunday Night Football.

49ers (-9.5)

“49ers defensive end Nick Bosa will get three sacks. Despite getting consistent pressure, Bosa has just 1.5 sacks through the first five games,” Nick Wagoner wrote. “But there’s reason to believe a breakout is coming. Browns quarterbacks are averaging 3.09 seconds to throw, the second-slowest average in the league.

“Most teams emphasize getting the ball out quick against the Niners, but that hasn’t been a strength of Cleveland. Regardless of who starts at QB for the Browns, Bosa can get his sack total back on track here.”

Meanwhile, Seth Walder is also sticking with the 49ers.

“49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams. One of the only ways the Browns can win this game is if Garrett takes over — which he can. But fortunately for the Niners, Garrett typically lines up against the left tackle, and that’s where the strength of their offensive line lies,” he said.

Walder’s final score is 23-17, Niners.

Other NFL Week 6 expert picks are on the main page.

Texans (+1.5)

Moreover, Katherine Terrell predicts the New Orleans Saints’ defense will challenge Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud in Week 6. “The Saints will end Stroud’s historic streak by giving him his first interception,” she wrote.

“They’ve already tied last season’s interception total, and they have an interception in four of five games (and a turnover in all of them). With the Saints’ knack for forcing turnovers this season, it seems like they could come out on top in that regard.”

Walder disagreed with Terrell’s take. The ESPN NFL analyst has Houston winning 27-17.

“Saints right tackle Ryan Ramczyk. He’s one of the best tackles in the league, but he has a key assignment against No. 3 overall pick Will Anderson Jr. this week. Anderson hasn’t had a sack in four games, but they’re coming, as he ranks fifth in pass rush win rate at edge,” he wrote.

Likewise, Eric Moody’s final score is Texans, 20-17.

Bills (-14.5)

Jordan Raanan has a bold prediction for New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley in this week’s Sunday Night Football matchup with the Buffalo Bills. “Giants RB Saquon Barkley will rush for 100-plus yards in his return from an ankle injury despite seeing fewer than 15 carries,” he wrote.

“This might seem improbable given the state of the Giants’ offensive line and Barkley’s track record after returning from ankle injuries.

“But the Giants’ line is better at run blocking than pass blocking (sure, it’s a low bar at this point), and Buffalo is beat up defensively. The Bills are allowing 134.0 rushing yards per game, 25th in the NFL. Welcome back, Saquon!”

Although Raanan doesn’t have the Giants winning, he thinks Barkley will have a solid performance. Additionally, Walder’s final score prediction is 30-17, Bills.

“Bills edge rusher Von Miller. He played just 23% of the snaps last week, but that presumably will be increasing against the Giants. And the Bills need the help, too, with DaQuan Jones now injured,” Walder wrote.

For all of the NFL Week 6 picks, go to ESPN.com. Other NFL Week 6 expert picks are on the main page.

NFL Betting Guides 2023