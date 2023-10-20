ESPN analysts Tim McManus, Nick Wagoner, Jake Trotter, Eric Moody, and Seth Walder have released their NFL Week 7 expert picks and predictions for the 2023 football season. Three Week 7 matchups of the 2023 NFL season, the league’s 104th season, are featured here.

Check out the ESPN staff’s NFL Week 7 picks, predictions, and best bets below.

ESPN NFL Week 7 Expert Picks and Predictions

On Friday, ESPN NFL staff analysts published their expert picks and predictions for three Week 7 matchups of the 2023 NFL season. First off, the Detroit Lions vs. Baltimore Ravens at 1 p.m. ET.

Next, the Cleveland Browns vs. Indianapolis Colts at 1 p.m. ET. Lastly, the San Francisco 49ers vs. Minnesota Vikings at 8:20 p.m. ET for Monday Night Football.

Ravens (-3)

Seth Walder believes the Baltimore Ravens will win at home and cover the spread against the Detroit Lions in Week 7. “Ravens right tackle Morgan Moses. He’ll be charged with stopping Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson on Sunday,” he wrote.

“If he can do that, the task for Jackson and Baltimore’s offense gets a heck of a lot easier. Even with Hutchinson, the Lions rank 31st in pass rush win rate, in part because Hutchinson tends to win later in the rush.”

Note that Detroit is 7-1 against the spread (ATS) in its past eight road games.

Walder’s final score is 27-24, Ravens.

Browns (-3)

Jake Trotter predicts the Cleveland Browns’ defense will outscore the Indianapolis Colts’ offense this Sunday. The Browns rank fifth in scoring defense per game, allowing only 15.4 PPG. However, Cleveland leads the NFL in the fewest points allowed, with a total of just 77.

“The Browns’ defense will outscore the Colts’ offense in another dominant performance,” Trotter wrote. “Cleveland is top five defensively in almost every category but turnovers. That changes in Indy, as the Browns will force the Colts into multiple miscues.”

Moody agrees with Trotter’s take on the Browns defeating Indianapolis. The ESPN NFL analyst has Cleveland winning 28-14.

“”There are 11 teams this season that have allowed more than 1,000 yards to receivers. The Colts are one of them. … The Browns have allowed 1,002 yards this season, the third fewest through a team’s first five games since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger.”

49ers (-6.5)

Nick Wagoner is convinced that San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy will deliver a solid performance this week against the Minnesota Vikings on the road in this Monday Night Football matchup.

“Purdy will follow his worst professional game by throwing for three touchdown passes and more than 275 yards. The Vikings blitz at, by far, the highest rate in the league (57% of drop backs), but Purdy has repeatedly proved capable of making opponents pay for that aggressive approach,” he wrote.

“Since the start of last season, Purdy has a QBR of 81 against the blitz, which ranks fourth in the NFL. Combined with his 8-0 touchdown-to-interception ratio in prime time, the recipe for a big bounce back is there for Purdy.”

Meanwhile, Walder has the Niners winning, but he thinks the Vikings are capable of pulling off an upset.

“Vikings right tackle Brian O’Neill. He’ll be charged with stopping 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa, but O’Neill might be up to the challenge,” he wrote. “He’s playing great in pass protection, ranking second in pass block win rate (95%) among tackles. The Vikings need a lot to go right to beat the 49ers, and holding off Bosa is a big one.”

Walder’s pick is 49ers, 26-20.

For all of the NFL Week 7 picks, go to ESPN.com.

