FedEx Cup Playoffs 2023: Schedule, Dates, Time, & Cut Line

There are some new changes to the FedEx Cup Playoffs this year.

The 17th edition of the playoffs will feature three events, including the FedEx St. Jude Championship, BMW Championship, and Tour Championship.

However, the qualification criteria has been revised and only the top 70 players on the FedEx Cup standings will earn a spot in the first playoff event, the St. Jude Championship, next week.

From there, there will be progressive cuts with only 50 players advancing to the BMW Championship and only 30 players eligible for the Tour Championship.

Importance of Wyndham Championship

Not only will the Wyndham Championship be the last time fans get to see a field of 156 players this season but it’s one of the most important events on the calendar.

Since only the top 70 advance to the FedEx Cup Playoffs, securing a spot is technically harder than ever this year. As the last event of the season, the Wyndham Championship will take on a more significant role, determining who qualifies for the final three tournaments on the PGA Tour schedule.

The Wyndham Championship will also mark the final event in the Comcast Business Tour Top 10, which gifts top-10 players money for their performance in the regular season.

FedEx Cup Playoff Schedule 2023

There will be three events for the FedEx Cup Playoffs. Each week players will be eliminated, reducing the field size for the next event.

The FedEx Cup Playoffs begin at the St. Jude Championship. The field will feature the top 70 players on the FedEx Cup standings. The Tour will tee off at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee through the week of August 7 to 13.

Only the top 50 players will move on to the BMW Championship. The field will then head to Olympia Fields Country Club in Illinois during the week of August 14th to 20th. For the first two events, there will be a $20 million purse on the line.

The FedEx Cup Playoffs will end with the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia. While the purse is still not confirmed, it will likely be at least $75 million. Only the top 30 players will advance to Georgia.

Check out the complete 2023 FedEx Cup Playoff Schedule below.

Date Event Course City Purse Field August 10-13 FedEx St. Jude Championship TPC Southwind Memphis, Tennessee $20 Million 70 Players August 17-20 BMW Championship Olympia Fields Country Club (North Course) Olympia Fields, Illinois $20 Million 50 Players August 24-27 Tour Championship East Lake Golf Club Atlanta, Georgia TBD 30 Players

