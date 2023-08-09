Golf News and Rumors

FedEx St.Jude Championship 2023: How Much Is A Membership at TPC Southwind?

Gia Nguyen
How Much Is A Membership at TPC Southwind?

The FedEx St. Jude Championship is set to tee off this weekend at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee. The golf course opened in 1988 and underwent renovations in the mid-2000s. It is a member of the Tournament Players Club (TPC) network, which is operated by the PGA Tour.
Known for its high-class amenities and challenging greens, TPC Southwind consistently ranks in the top 10 most difficult courses on the Tour.

As part of the Tournament Players Club, playing on this course comes with a hefty price tag. Becoming a member increases golf enthusiasts’ chances of enjoying the facilities.
In the following sections, we will delve into the cost of TPC Southwind memberships, the amenities the club offers, and the various membership options available.

Types of TPC Southwind Memberships

Like most private clubs, TPC Southwind offers several membership tiers. Members can select from regular golf memberships, young professional golf memberships, and non-resident golf memberships.

Each membership type provides access to club amenities, such as swimming pools, tennis courts, and fitness facilities. An interesting perk of TPC membership is its interconnectedness; members gain access to over 30 other clubs under the TPC umbrella upon approval.

Cost of TPC Southwind Memberships

Being a private club, TPC Southwind demands a substantial initiation fee. Reports suggest this fee falls between $7,500 and $30,000 to join the golf course.

Every TPC course has either hosted or been designed to host a Tour-sponsored golf tournament. TPC Southwind boasts a course designed by golf’s most elite architects, engineered to challenge the skills of the world’s best players.

Ron Prichard designed TPC Southwind in 1988. The course features Bermuda grass on the greens and rough, with Zoysia used on the tees and fairways. Ranked as the ninth most difficult course on the PGA Tour, it’s worth noting that Hole No. 14 is recognized as one of the Tour’s toughest par-3s, measuring an imposing 239 yards.

While the primary methods to access TPC Southwind involve membership or being a guest of an existing member, both options come with significant initiation fees for joining the Tournament Players Club.

However, FedEx employees enjoy a unique opportunity. Through the FedEx Affinity Partner membership, they can acquire TPC membership without the weighty initiation fee. It’s important to clarify that this privilege is exclusively available to FedEx employees, granting them entry to the TPC network without the associated initiation costs.

Golf News and Rumors
Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur , Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
