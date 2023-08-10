The 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship will tee off from TPC Southwind early Thursday morning, as the field competes for a share of a $20 million purse. Find the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2023 tee times, featured groups, key pairings, and weather forecast for all four days at TPC Southwind.

It’s officially the FedEx Cup Playoffs, meaning only the top 70 players in the standings were invited to TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee this weekend.

While the field is small, the competition is going to be intense, as only the top 50 players will advance to next week’s event at the BMW Championship.

Tee times will begin around 8:50 a.m. ET featuring only 25 groups. But with all of the PGA Tour’s best players in action, the St. Jude Championship has some exciting pairings and featured groups.

The weather won’t cooperate again with chances of thunderstorms and rain throughout the weekend. It’s been a tough summer for golf and the conditions will be tough again for the field at TPC Southwind.

Scroll down for more information on the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship tee times, key pairings, and weather forecast.

FedEx St. Jude Championship 2023 Field

The St. Jude field will be made up of the top 70 players in the FedEx Cup rankings.

The top players include Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler, and Rory McIlroy, but there are several other golfers to keep an eye on this week. Max Homa will join surprise major winners Wyndham Clark and Brian Harman in one of the top pairings in Memphis.

To make the playoffs more competitive this year, the PGA Tour decided to cut down the field size in each subsequent tournament, leaving no room for errors this weekend at TPC Southwind.

FedEx St. Jude Championship 2023 Tee Times

Since it’s only a 70-player field, there will only be 25 groups teeing off. Tee times begin at the more reasonable time of 8:50 a.m. ET with the groups teeing off in 12-minute intervals. The last group is scheduled to tee off at 1:32 p.m. ET.

The first group to tee kick off the FedEx Cup Playoffs will feature Thomas Detry, Taylor Montgomery, and Davis Riley, who begin at 8:50 a.m. ET.

Featured Groups for Round 1

It’s the playoffs, so every pairing in the field this weekend is a featured group to watch. The top groups are sorted based on their FedEx Cup rankings.

That means the top-ranked players will be paired together this weekend.

For the first time this season, fans will finally get to see Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy compete against each other. The rest of the field will be sorted according to their rankings.

The first featured group includes Collin Morikawa, Kurt Kitayama, and Adam Schenk, who will tee off at 9:50 a.m.ET. The last feature group of Round 1 will see Max Homa, Wyndham Clark, and, Brian Harman teeing off at 12:56 p.m. ET.

Below, we’ll highlight the feature groups to watch in Round 1 and when they will tee off at TPC Southwind.

9:50 a.m. ET: Collin Morikawa, Kurt Kitayama, Adam Schenk

10:02 a.m. ET: Patrick Cantlay, Tom Kim, Sepp Straka

10:14 a.m. ET: Viktor Hovland, Keegan Bradley, Rickie Fowler

10:26 a.m. ET: Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy

12:32 p.m. ET: Xander Schauffele, Tyrrell Hatton, Si Woo Kim

12:44 p.m. ET: Tony Finau, Jason Day, Nick Taylor

12:56 p.m. ET: Max Homa, Wyndham Clark, Brian Harman

For a breakdown of all of the tee times from Round 1, scroll down below.

Tee Time (ET) Group 8:50 a.m. Thomas Detry, Taylor Montgomery, Davis Riley 9:02 a.m. Tom Hoge, Mackenzie Hughes, Cameron Young 9:14 a.m. Patrick Rodgers, Adam Hadwin, J.T. Poston 9:26 a.m. Sahith Theegala, Lee Hodges, Matt Fitzpatrick 9:38 a.m. Taylor Moore, Tommy Fleetwood, Denny McCarthy 9:50 a.m. Collin Morikawa, Kurt Kitayama, Adam Schenk 10:02 a.m. Patrick Cantlay, Tom Kim, Sepp Straka 10:14 a.m. Viktor Hovland, Keegan Bradley, Rickie Fowler 10:26 a.m. Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy 10:38 a.m. Brandon Wu, Hayden Buckley, Hideki Matsuyama 10:50 a.m. Stephan Jaeger, Cam Davis, Sam Ryder 11:02 a.m. Matt NeSmith, Vincent Norrman 11:20 a.m. Lucas Glover, Nick Hardy, Alex Smalley 11:32 a.m. Eric Cole, Andrew Putnam, Harris English 11:44 a.m. Byeong Hun An, Adam Svensson, Brendon Todd 11:56 a.m. Jordan Spieth, Sungjae Im, Justin Rose 12:08 p.m. Chris Kirk, Seamus Power, Corey Conners 12:20 p.m. Sam Burns, Russell Henley, Emiliano Grillo 12:32 p.m. Xander Schauffele, Tyrrell Hatton, Si Woo Kim 12:44 p.m. Tony Finau, Jason Day, Nick Taylor 12:56 p.m. Max Homa, Wyndham Clark, Brian Harman 1:08 p.m. Keith Mitchell, Mark Hubbard, Matt Kuchar 1:20 p.m. Sam Stevens, Aaron Rai, Beau Hossler 1:32 p.m. J.J. Spaun, Ben Griffin

Featured Groups for Round 2

The second round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship will continue on Friday. Unlike other PGA Tour events, there will be no cut after the second round. Instead, players will be competing in all four rounds and a final cut will be made on Sunday afternoon.

It’s going to be nonstop action, as the best players will be competing to make it to the Tour Championship.

The first featured group on Saturday will include Xander Schauffele, Tyrrell Hatton, and Si Woo Kim. While the last group will feature the three best players in the world, Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler, and Rory McIlroy, who will tee off at 12:56 p.m. ET.

Below, we’ll highlight the feature groups to watch in Round 2 and when they will tee off at TPC Southwind.

10:02 a.m. ET: Xander Schauffele, Tyrrell Hatton, Si Woo Kim

10:14 a.m. ET: Tony Finau, Jason Day, Nick Taylor

10:26 a.m. ETL Max Homa, Wyndham Clark, Brian Harman

12:20 p.m. ET: Collin Morikawa, Kurt Kitayama, Adam Schenk

12:32 p.m. ET: Patrick Cantlay, Tom Kim, Sepp Straka

12:44 p.m. ET: Viktor Hovland, Keegan Bradley, Rickie Fowler

12:56 p.m. ET: Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy

For a breakdown of all of the tee times from Round 2, scroll down below.

Tee Time (ET) Group 8:50 a.m. Lucas Glover, Nick Hardy, Alex Smalley 9:02 a.m. Eric Cole, Andrew Putnam, Harris English 9:14 a.m. Byeong Hun An, Adam Svensson, Brendon Todd 9:26 a.m. Jordan Spieth, Sungjae Im, Justin Rose 9:38 a.m. Chris Kirk, Seamus Power, Corey Conners 9:50 a.m. Sam Burns, Russell Henley, Emiliano Grillo 10:02 a.m. Xander Schauffele, Tyrrell Hatton, Si Woo Kim 10:14 a.m. Tony Finau, Jason Day, Nick Taylor 10:26 a.m. Max Homa, Wyndham Clark, Brian Harman 10:38 a.m. Keith Mitchell, Mark Hubbard, Matt Kuchar 10:50 a.m. Sam Stevens, Aaron Rai, Beau Hossler 11:02 a.m. J.J. Spaun, Ben Griffin 11:20 a.m. Thomas Detry, Taylor Montgomery, Davis Riley 11:32 a.m. Tom Hoge, Mackenzie Hughes, Cameron Young 11:44 a.m. Patrick Rodgers, Adam Hadwin, J.T. Poston 11:56 a.m. Sahith Theegala, Lee Hodges, Matt Fitzpatrick 12:08 p.m. Taylor Moore, Tommy Fleetwood, Denny McCarthy 12:20 p.m. Collin Morikawa, Kurt Kitayama, Adam Schenk 12:32 p.m. Patrick Cantlay, Tom Kim, Sepp Straka 12:44 p.m. Viktor Hovland, Keegan Bradley, Rickie Fowler 12:56 p.m. Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy 1:08 p.m. Brandon Wu, Hayden Buckley, Hideki Matsuyama 1:20 p.m. Stephan Jaeger, Cam Davis, Sam Ryder 1:32 p.m. Matt NeSmith, Vincent Norrman

FedEx St. Jude Championship 2023 Weather Forecast

On Thursday, the PGA Tour will be heading to Memphis, Tennessee for the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship.

Once again this weekend, the weather won’t be cooperating with thunderstorms and showers looming all four days.

While it’s going to be warm at TPC Southwind, there is a chance of rain and thunder every single day throughout the four rounds. If lightning occurs, there will be some delays. However since it’s a smaller field, things should be moving quickly, regardless of the weather.

Check out the chart for the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship weather forecast for the entire weekend below.

Day Temp (°F) AM Winds (Gusts) % AM Rains PM Winds (Gusts) %PM Rains Thursday 88 / 75 SE 11 mph (16 mph) 40% W 12 mph (17 mph) 40% Friday 91 / 75 SE 7 mph (11 mph) 40% W 9 mph (13 mph) 60% Saturday 91 / 75 SW 8 mph (12 mph) 40% S 9 mph (14 mph) 40% Sunday 91 / 77 E 6 mph (9 mph) 40% NE 7 mph (11 mph) 90%

