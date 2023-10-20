Forbes’ NFL Week 7 Expert Picks & Predictions

Forbes betting experts Tyler Maher, Andrew Norton, and Brian Pempus have released their NFL Week 7 expert picks and predictions. Three picks in Week 7 matchups of the 2023 NFL season, the league’s 104th season, are featured here.

Check out the Forbes betting staff’s NFL Week 7 picks, predictions, and best bets below.

The Best NFL Betting Sites in 2023

Forbes NFL Week 7 Expert Picks and Predictions

Forbes betting staff members have published their expert picks and predictions for three Week 7 matchups of the 2023 NFL season. First off, Detroit Lions vs. Baltimore Ravens at 1 p.m. ET this Sunday.

Next, the Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots at 1 p.m. ET. Lastly, the Arizona Cardinals vs. Seattle Seahawks at 4:05 p.m. ET. The betting experts’ explanations for each of their predictions are below.

Lions (+3)

Maher has the Over/Under at over 43 points for Sunday’s Week 7 matchup between the Detroit Lions and Baltimore Ravens. “Despite having one fewer win than Detroit, Baltimore is a slight moneyline favorite at home for this matchup. But is that deserved?” he wrote. “The Ravens have been good but not overpowering. Since blowing out the Houston Texans at home in C.J. Stroud’s first career NFL start in Week 1, Baltimore has gone 3-2, with four of those games decided by eight points or less. The lone exception was a 28-3 Week 4 win over the Cleveland Browns in Dorian Thompson-Robinson’s first start. “Look for both offenses to air it out and score enough points to hit the Over, even if it’s not by much…. and the Lions should arguably be three-point favorites here instead of Baltimore. Detroit is also unbeaten on the road so far (3-0), making it a solid bet to cover +3.” Other NFL Week 7 expert picks are on the main page.

Bills (-8.5)

Moreover, Pempus believes the Buffalo Bills will win and cover the spread against the New England Patriots on Sunday. “Not surprisingly, the Bills enter this lopsided matchup as massive road favorites on the moneyline. Although Buffalo played down to its competition in Week 6, there’s no reason to doubt this team,” he wrote.

“The Bills are one of the most balanced squads in the NFL, ranking third in both scoring offense and scoring defense. They’ve also owned the Patriots lately, winning their last four matchups by at least 12 points. … Injuries have gutted the Patriots’ once-elite defense, which now ranks 23rd in points allowed.

“If New England can’t get stops or score, this won’t be a competitive football game on Sunday. The Patriots have already lost two games by 30+ points, and this week could be the third. … The Bills are favored by 8.5 points on the spread, and it’s surprising they aren’t favored by more.

“They could easily be favored by double digits by the time kickoff rolls around on Sunday. … The Patriots are 0-3 in Foxborough this year, so home-field advantage isn’t a factor anymore. Back the Bills to cover.”

Pempus also has the total going over 40 points.

Seahawks (-7.5)

For the third pick, Norton has the Seattle Seahawks winning and covering the 7.5-point spread at home against the Arizona Cardinals. The Forbes betting analyst also has the point total going under 44.5 points.

“Seattle enters this NFC West rivalry game as a huge home favorite with moneyline odds of -385 against Arizona (+300). The Cardinals and their fan base received some positive news on Wednesday when it was announced that Kyler Murray would return to practice for the first time since tearing his ACL last December, finally coming off the PUP (physically unable to perform) list.

“Josh Dobbs will again be under center for Arizona, and his performance has fallen off dramatically over the last two weeks after a hot start. … This is an obvious spot to back Seattle, especially at home against a battered division rival.

“The point spread is currently at eight points in favor of the Seahawks. Despite a narrow road loss against the Bengals last week, Seattle has played terrific football since its embarrassing Week 1 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. … Eight points is a significant amount to lay down in any NFL game, but the Seahawks can cover it in such an advantageous matchup.

“The Over/Under for this matchup rests at a modest total of 44.5 points. Arizona has eclipsed this line in three of its six games, while Seattle has only played in two games with 45 total points or more. … The Seahawks shouldn’t have much trouble scoring, but the Cardinals won’t do enough offensively to push this total over.”

For all of Forbes’ NFL Week 7 picks, go to the site. More NFL Week 7 expert picks and predictions are on the main page.

NFL Betting Guides 2023