Fortinet Championship 2023: Tee Times, Featured Groups, Pairings, & Weather Forecast

Gia Nguyen
The 2023 Fortinet Championship will tee off from Silverado Resort and Spa on Thursday morning, as the field competes for a share of a $8.4 million purse. Find the Fortinet Championship 2023 tee times, featured groups, key pairings, and weather forecast for all four days at Silverado Resort and Country Club.

The first event of the FedEx Cup Fall Schedule tees off this weekend with the 2023 Fortinet Championship. It’ll be held at the rebranded Silverado Resort in Napa, California and the field is set for a warm weekend on the West Coast.

The weather is going to be absolutely beautiful with little to no chance of rain throughout the tournament. That means weather conditions won’t be a factor on the course this weekend.

Generally, during the fall fans will only be seeing players outside of the top 50 in the FedEx Cup standings competing on the course.

However, there are still some big names headed to California on Thursday.

The 2023 Fortinet Championship will feature some key players, including Ryder Cup teammates Justin Thomas and Max Homa.

Scroll down for more information on the 2023 Fortinet Championship tee times, key pairings, and weather forecast.

Fortinet Championship 2023 Field

There is going to be a full field at the 2023 Fortinet Championship this weekend.

After a two-week hiatus at the end of the FedEx Cup Playoffs, the PGA Tour is back with a seven-event fall series. Since the top 50 players on the FedEx Cup standings are set for next year, those players have the luxury to sit out the fall schedule.

But for emerging players and golfers who are still making their mark on the Tour, there is more on the line than ever before in the fall schedule.

Players outside the top 50 will be competing for spots in signature events in 2024. The field will be highlighted by Max Homa, Justin Thomas, Sahith Theegala, Cameron Davis, and more.

Fortinet Championship 2023 Tee Times

The 2023 Fortinet Championship will feature a total of 52 groups teeing off in Silverado Resort and Spa during the first two rounds.

Tee times begin early at around 9:55 a.m. ET with the groups teeing off in 11-minute intervals. The last group is scheduled to tee off at 5:17 p.m. ET.

The first group to tee off will be Arjun Atwal, Derek Lamely, and Paul Haley II.

Featured Groups for Round 1

Since it’s the beginning of the Fall schedule, there aren’t going to be very highly-ranked players competing over the next seven events. With the entire world of golf gearing up for the 2023 Ryder Cup, the PGA Tour returns to the course this week with the Fortinet Championship.

There will only be a few highly-ranked players in action. The field will be highlighted by Max Homa, Justin Thomas, Sahith Theegala, Cam Davis, and K.H. Lee.

Homa will be part of the first group to tee off on Thursday. He will be joined by Cameron Champ and Full Swing star Joel Dahmen, who will take to the course at 10:28 a.m. ET.

Below, we’ll highlight the featured groups to watch in Round 1 and when they will tee off at Silverado Resort and Spa.
  • 10:28 a.m. ET: Max Homa, Cameron Champ, Joel Dahmen
  • 10:39 a.m. ET: Kevin Kisner, Webb Simpson, Matt Kuchar
  • 10:50 a.m. ET: K.H. Lee, Andrew Putnam, Zach Johnson
  • 3:38 p.m. ET: Akshay Bhatia, Justin Thomas, Sahith Theegala
  • 3:49 p.m. ET: Nick Hardy, Mackenzie Hughes, Cam Davis

For a breakdown of all of the tee times from Round 1, scroll down below.

Time Groups
9:55 a.m. Arjun Atwal, Derek Lamely, Paul Haley II
9:55 a.m.* Sean O’Hair, Beau Hossler, Carson Young
10:06 a.m. Dylan Frittelli, Wesley Bryan, D.A. Points
10:06 a.m.* Ricky Barnes, Kevin Yu, Harrison Endycott
10:17 a.m. Ryan Palmer, D.J. Trahan, David Lipsky
10:17 a.m.* Kevin Chappell, Will Gordon, Tyson Alexander
10:28 a.m. Erik van Rooyen, Garrick Higgo, Brian Gay
10:28 a.m.* Max Homa, Cameron Champ, Joel Dahmen
10:39 a.m. J.J. Spaun, Chad Ramey, Luke List
10:39 a.m.* Kevin Kisner, Webb Simpson, Matt Kuchar
10:50 a.m. Lucas Herbert, Martin Laird, Andrew Landry
10:50 a.m.* K.H. Lee, Andrew Putnam, Zach Johnson
11:01 a.m. Patton Kizzire, Hank Lebioda, S.H. Kim
11:01 a.m.* Kelly Kraft, Doc Redman, Andrew Novak
11:12 a.m. Kevin Tway, Jason Dufner, Henrik Norlander
11:12 a.m.* Chris Stroud, Kyle Stanley, Scott Brown
11:23 a.m. Scott Piercy, Ryan Moore, Kevin Stadler
11:23 a.m.* C.T. Pan, Jonathan Byrd, Greyson Sigg
11:34 a.m. Ben Martin, Sangmoon Bae, Derek Ernst
11:34 a.m.* Ryan Armour, Cody Gribble, Charley Hoffman
11:45 a.m. Matt NeSmith, Sam Stevens, Austin Smotherman
11:45 a.m.* Satoshi Kodaira, Alex Noren, Matti Schmid
11:56 a.m. Brandon Matthews, Trevor Werbylo, Ryan Gerard
11:56 a.m.* Carl Yuan, Trevor Cone, Kevin Roy
12:07 p.m. Hayden Springer, Fred Biondi, Preston Summerhays (a)
12:07 p.m.* Peter Kuest, Henry Chung, Morgan Deneen
3:05 p.m. Taylor Pendrith, Callum Tarren, MJ Daffue
3:05 p.m.* William McGirt, Brian Stuard, Max McGreevy
3:16 p.m. Austin Cook, Austin Eckroat, Zecheng Dou
3:16 p.m.* Tommy Gainey, Matthias Schwab, Harry Hall
3:27 p.m. Aaron Baddeley, Greg Chalmers, Geoff Ogilvy
3:27 p.m.* Sung Kang, Peter Malnati, Ben Taylor
3:38 p.m. Akshay Bhatia, Justin Thomas, Sahith Theegala
3:38 p.m.* Robert Streb, J.B. Holmes, Troy Merritt
3:49 p.m. Nick Hardy, Mackenzie Hughes, Cam Davis
3:49 p.m.* Chez Reavie, Tyler Duncan, Scott Stallings
4 p.m. Stewart Cink, Brendon Todd, Lanto Griffin
4 p.m.* Nico Echavarria, Jim Herman, Richy Werenski
4:11 p.m. Jimmy Walker, Doug Ghim, Dylan Wu
4:11 p.m.* Martin Trainer, Kevin Streelman, Stephan Jaeger
4:22 p.m. Eric Cole, Taylor Montgomery, Davis Thompson
4:22 p.m.* Russell Knox, Zac Blair, Kramer Hickok
4:33 p.m. Cameron Percy, Robby Shelton, Vince Whaley
4:33 p.m.* Ted Potter Jr., Chesson Hadley, Justin Suh
4:44 p.m. Adam Long, Sam Ryder, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
4:44 p.m.* Nate Lashley, Brice Garnett, Ben Crane
4:55 p.m. James Hahn, Mark Hubbard, Justin Lower
4:55 p.m.* S.Y. Noh, Nick Watney, Harry Higgs
5:06 p.m. Michael Gligic, Augusto Núñez, Brent Grant
5:06 p.m.* Scott Harrington, Tano Goya, Kyle Westmoreland
5:17 p.m. Devon Bling, Blake Hathcoat, Chase Sienkiewicz
5:17 p.m.* Tom Johnson, Cyril Bouniol, Jacob Bergeron

Fortinet Championship 2023 Weather Forecast

The PGA Tour is heading to Napa, California for the 2023 Fortinet Championship.

The weather is going to be perfect for the first event of the Fall Schedule. After inconsistent weather all summer, the Tour is back on the West Coast. As a result, the forecast calls for sunshine all weekend at Silverado Resort and Spa.

The winds will be manageable with gusts reaching as high as 15 mph. Weather conditions shouldn’t be a factor either especially with warm temperatures as high as 82°F.

Check out the chart for the 2023 Fortinet Championship weather forecast for the entire weekend in California below.

Day Temp (°F) AM Winds (Gusts) % AM Rains PM Winds (Gusts) %PM Rains
Thursday 82 / 59 SW 5 mph (7 mph) 20% S 8 mph (12 mph) 0%
Friday 82 / 59 W 5 mph (7 mph) 20% SW 7 mph (11 mph) 0%
Saturday 81 / 57 W 6 mph (9 mph) 20% SW 9 mph (13 mph) 0%
Sunday 79 / 57 W 7 mph (10 mph) 20% SW 10 mph (15 mph) 20%

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur, Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
