Fox Sports NFL Week 1 Expert Picks & Predictions

Three interesting Week 1 matchups of the 2023 NFL season, the league's 104th season, are featured below.

Check out the Fox Sports staff's NFL Week 1 picks, predictions, and best bets below.

Fox Sports NFL Week 1 Expert Picks and Predictions

Fox Sports staff writers and analysts offered their expert picks and predictions for these three Week 1 matchups of the 2023 NFL season: San Francisco 49ers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers this Sunday at 1 p.m. ET, Philadelphia Eagles vs. New England Patriots at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, and Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets at 8:20 p.m. ET for Monday Night Football.

Steelers (+2.5)

“The Steelers have won three straight opening weekend games, including two road upsets,” wrote Geoff Schwartz. “In 2021, they traveled to Buffalo and stunned the Bills, winning 23-16. Last year, they opened the year by forcing five turnovers in a win at Cincinnati.”

Pittsburgh coach Mike Tomlin always has his team ready in season openers. The 49ers can make a claim to have the best running back, left tackle, pass rusher and linebacker in the league. … However, the 49ers have no great quarterback options at the moment. This is why I’m rolling with the Steelers to cover Week 1.”

Eagles (-4)

Additionally, Schwartz is confident in the Super Bowl LVII runner-ups, the Philadelphia Eagles, in defeating the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium this Sunday. “The Eagles are the rightful favorites to win the NFC again in 2023, but I’m going to fade them in Week 1 against the Patriots,” he wrote.

“The Super Bowl hangover is real, especially when the Super Bowl runner-ups open as favorites. Even when those teams have won, like the 2017 Falcons, they did not cover the game.

“While the Patriots have not been as strong without Tom Brady, their outstanding defense has continued to play well. Last season, they finished best in the league in weighted defensive DVOA, and I expect the same effort this season. That unit will be ready, with coach Bill Belichick having months to prepare.”

For bettors willing to take a risk, Schwartz expects New England “to cover the five” in Week 1.

Bills (-2.5)

Furthermore, quarterback Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills remain 2.5-point favorites in their opening game against former Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets. Buffalo has the third-shortest odds (+900) to win Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas.

The big difference-maker in this matchup is Rodgers. New York has the defense to contain Allen, and now they one of the most accurate quarterbacks in NFL history leading the offense. In the end, will it be enough to defeat Buffalo?

Last season, the Jets managed to upset Buffalo in MetLife Stadium, winning 20-17. Buffalo also went on to lose 27-10 to the Cincinnati Bengals in the divisional round last season. Allen finished the 2022 season with 4,283 passing yards and 35 touchdowns. More NFL Week 1 expert picks are on the main page.

