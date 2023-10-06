Fox Sports’ NFL Week 5 Expert Picks & Predictions

Fox Sports wagering expert Chris “The Bear” Fallica has published his NFL Week 5 expert picks and predictions for the 2023 football season. Three Week 5 matchups of the 2023 NFL season, the league’s 104th season, are featured here.

Check out the Fox Sports analyst’s NFL Week 5 picks, predictions, and best bets below.

The Best NFL Betting Sites in 2023

Fox Sports NFL Week 5 Expert Picks and Predictions

Fox Sports gambling expert Chris “The Bear” Fallica has released his expert picks and predictions for three Week 5 matchups of the 2023 NFL season. For the early London game, Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Buffalo Bills this Sunday at 9:30 a.m. ET. Next, the Cincinnati Bengals vs. Arizona Cardinals at 4:05 p.m. ET. Lastly, Philadelphia Eagles vs. Los Angeles Rams at 4:05 p.m. ET.

Jaguars (+5.5)

Fallica isn’t yet sold on the Buffalo Bills this season. Considering the Jacksonville Jaguars remained in London after last week’s 23-7 win over the Atlanta Falcons, they have a slight time-zone advantage over Buffalo. The Fox Sports analyst believes Jacksonville should cover the spread.

“Last week felt like the Bills’ Super Bowl, and they indeed played like it. Now they go to London to take on Jacksonville, which did enough to get past a bad Falcons team but still hasn’t looked like the team many thought it would be this year,” he wrote.

“But now the Jags get to go out as an underdog and play free and loose, as nobody will give them much of a shot. And that makes them very dangerous this week.”

Other NFL Week 5 expert picks are on the main page.

Bengals (-3)

For his second pick, the Fox Sports betting analyst is predicting the Cincinnati Bengals will win and cover the spread on the road against the Arizona Cardinals.

Nothing is a guarantee in this matchup. If the Cardinals play Cincinnati like they played the Dallas Cowboys in their 28-16 victory in Week 3, the NFC West team could manage an upset.

“Arizona has competed every week and has been far from the worst team in the league, as many thought it would be. This number has dropped like a rock since the opening line,” Fallica wrote.

“I haven’t heard many — if any — make a case for the Bengals in this game, who offensively are a mess. Joe Burrow can barely move; he’s in shotgun every play, and it looks like a team on the brink of coming undone.

“But as bad as they looked last week, I do like them at the reduced price, as the last couple of weeks were just circumstantial — the Giants are one of the worst teams in the league, the Cowboys were shorthanded and potentially looking ahead to the Patriots game and the 49ers got up early and might have started to coast ahead of their game with Dallas this week.”

Last season, the Bengals started 1-2 before bouncing back against the Miami Dolphins in Week 4, winning 27-15 at home. This is Cincinnati’s first 1-3 start with Burrow. In 2020, the Bengals went 1-3-1 by the end of Week 5.

Rams (+4)

The Fox Sports gambling expert was on the fence for this particular pick. Based on the risk-reward factor, it makes sense why he’s advising bettors tread lightly on the Philadelphia Eagles. Although the NFC East contender is 4-0, the Rams’ offense is looking better with quarterback Matthew Stafford behind center.

“Not that I think many are considering going with a road favorite this week, but the Rams have been just frisky enough to give teams problems, especially if Stafford has healed up since last week and can keep the rapport with Puka Nacua going,” Fallica wrote.

Philadelphia is 6-1 in its last seven head-to-head games against the Rams. During that span, L.A.’s only victory over the Eagles was a 37-19 win on Sept. 20, 2020. Should we even count this game? Carson Wentz threw two interceptions, whereas Jared Goff finished with three touchdown passes.

For all of the Week 5 picks, head over to Fox Sports. More NFL Week 5 expert picks are on the main page.

NFL Betting Guides 2023