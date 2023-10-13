Fox Sports’ NFL Week 6 Expert Picks & Predictions

Fox Sports wagering expert Chris “The Bear” Fallica has published his NFL Week 6 expert picks and predictions for the 2023 football season. Three Week 6 matchups of the 2023 NFL season, the league’s 104th season, are featured here.

Check out the Fox Sports analyst’s NFL Week 6 picks, predictions, and best bets below.

Fox Sports NFL Week 6 Expert Picks and Predictions

Fox Sports gambling expert Chris “The Bear” Fallica has released his expert picks and predictions for three Week 6 matchups of the 2023 NFL season. First off, San Francisco 49ers vs. Cleveland Browns this Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Next, the Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Jets at 4:25 p.m. ET. Lastly, the Detroit Lions vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Browns (+10)

Fallica believes the Cleveland Browns can keep it close against the San Francisco 49ers. “This number has moved with the announcement Deshaun Watson is out for the Browns, but in the Cleveland defense we trust. Bad weather, travel, coming off a big win — could be a bit of a flat spot and unexpected struggle for the 49ers,” he wrote.

The Fox Sports analyst predicts the Browns will lose by six or fewer. Although Cleveland is 0-6 ATS in its last six games against NFC West opponents, the 49ers are also 2-5 SU in their past seven meetings versus the Browns. Without Nick Chubb, Jacob Phillips, and Deshaun Watson, can Cleveland still cover? That’s ultimate the question.

Jets (+6.5)

For his second pick, the Fox Sports betting analyst is predicting the New York Jets will lose to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, but they will still cover the spread against the NFC contender.

“The Eagles have won ‘em all, but most have been of the close variety. Expect another close win Sunday against a Jets team which has played pretty well the last two weeks,” Fallica wrote.

Philadelphia is 10-1 SU in its last 11 road games. Plus, the Eagles are 6-0 SU in their past six matchups with the Jets as well. Having said all of this, New York is 7-1 ATS in its previous eight games played in October. Despite quarterback Zach Wilson’s struggles, the Jets’ defense could make this one interesting.

Fallica’s final score is Eagles, 23-17.

Lions (-3)

As for the Detroit Lions-Tampa Bay Buccaneers game, the Fox Sports gambling expert expects the Bucs to score a couple of touchdowns and make a few field goals at home. However, Detroit will come away with the W.

“The Lions have a tricky game at Tampa this week, but Montgomery has been the featured back all season,” Fallica wrote. Tampa looks to improve to 4-1 for the second time in three years and only the sixth time in franchise history.

Meanwhile, the Lions’ 42-24 win over the Carolina Panthers last week improved their record to 4-1 in the 2023 season, the first time they’ve won at least four of their first five games since 2011.

Detroit won its first five games of the 2011 season and then lost seven of its final 11 games. In the wild card round, the Lions went on to lose 45-28 to the New Orleans Saints.

