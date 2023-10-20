NFL picks

Fox Sports’ NFL Week 7 Expert Picks & Predictions

James Foglio
Sports Editor
4 min read
Fox Sports NFL Week 7 Expert Picks & Predictions 2023

Fox Sports wagering expert Chris “The Bear” Fallica has published his NFL Week 7 expert picks and predictions for the 2023 football season. Three Week 7 matchups of the 2023 NFL season, the league’s 104th season, are featured here.

Check out the Fox Sports analyst’s NFL Week 7 picks, predictions, and best bets below.

Fox Sports NFL Week 7 Expert Picks and Predictions

Fox Sports gambling expert Chris “The Bear” Fallica has released his expert picks and predictions for three 1 p.m. ET matchups for Week 7 of the 2023 NFL season. First off, Cleveland Browns vs. Indianapolis Colts this Sunday. Next, the Atlanta Falcons vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Lastly, the Detroit Lions vs. Baltimore Ravens.

Colts (+3)

Fallica expects the Indianapolis Colts to either win outright or cover the three-point spread against the Cleveland Browns this week. “Last week was a defensive masterclass from Jim Schwartz’s unit. It was a vintage “because the NFL” result where the shorthanded Browns knocked off the undefeated 49ers,” the Fox Sports analyst wrote.

“However, let’s not be too fooled. The margin of error is extremely slim for a team that will likely again send out PJ Walker at quarterback.

“Gardner Minshew was terrible in Jacksonville last week, but Indy has been a different team at home, playing the Jaguars tight, losing to the Rams in overtime and beating the Titans. This number looks short in a fishy sort of way. I certainly wouldn’t lay it, that’s for sure.”

Other NFL Week 7 expert picks are on the main page.

Bet on Colts (+3)

Falcons (+2.5)

For his second pick, the Fox Sports betting analyst is predicting the Atlanta Falcons will either upset the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at home as a 2.5-point underdog, or they will by fewer than 2.5 points.

“I’m not exactly one to be championing the Falcons this year, as many have, but they were pretty unlucky last week in the 24-16 loss to the Commanders,” he wrote.

“Atlanta outgained Washington 402-193, but as you would guess, the 3-0 turnover shortcoming did the Falcons in. But when you have a young QB that can be a liability, it’s always a concern.

“The Bucs have been exposed by the two good teams they played – Philadelphia and Detroit – but they have been hardly convincing against teams like the Bears and Vikings. If Atlanta doesn’t turn it over, it should beat Todd Bowles’ Buccaneers.”

Bet on Falcons (+2.5)

Ravens (-3)

Additionally, the Fox Sports gambling expert expects the Baltimore Ravens to win at home and cover the spread against the Detroit Lions in Week 7. “While the Lions are the toast of the town, and Jared Goff is having the best season of his career, injuries continue to mount for Detroit,” he added.

“The Lions have the look of a “dog with fleas” this week against Baltimore, which is returning from an ugly win over Tennessee in London.

“That said, the Ravens should probably be 6-0, and while it usually isn’t easy, they are always in the game with a chance. The loss of running back David Montgomery could be big for the Lions, so I’ll take the short home favorite in this one.”

For all of the Fox Sports NFL Week 7 picks, head over to the site. More NFL Week 7 expert picks are on the main page.

Bet on Ravens (-3)

NFL Betting Guides 2023

News NFL News and Rumors NFL picks
James Foglio

James is an avid basketball and football fan. His favorite teams are the Boston Celtics and New England Patriots. He earned his bachelor's degree in English and Creative Writing at South New Hampshire University.
