In the saddest news of the year so far, Georgia Bulldogs’ mascot, UGA X has sadly died at the tender age of ten. He served as the UGA mascot from 2015 to 2022. UGA X retired after the 2022 season after watching his beloved Georgia Bulldogs win two consecutive national championships.

UGA Passes Away Peacefully

One of our favorite mascots, UGA X, who was otherwise known as “Que” passed away peacefully in his sleep according to a tweet from Georgia’s Athletic Department.

We are saddened to announce that Uga X, fondly known as Que, died peacefully in his sleep earlier this morning. Born May 27, 2013, he formally began his tenure in a collaring ceremony at the Georgia-Georgia Southern football game on Nov. 21, 2015. Que retired following the 2022… pic.twitter.com/Rqypoopavy — Georgia Bulldogs (@UGAAthletics) January 23, 2024

UGA X was the grandson of UGA IX, and began his role as mascot in November 2015 in a college football game against Georgia Southern. During his time as mascot, Que watched Georgia football win 91 games, two SEC titles and two national championships.

UGA XI otherwise known as “Boom” took over from Que in April.

UGA’s Life of Riley

Georgia’s mascots are known for their way are treated. They have air conditioned kennels during football games, they travel in luxury, and they even have their own hotel suites.

Rece Davis famously recounted how once he was kicked out of a suite in a Georgia hotel, because UGA was back in town. Now, UGA X will now have his own suite in Doggy Heaven. RIP UGA X.

