College Football

Georgia Bulldogs Football Mascot UGA X Dies at 10 Years Old

Author image
David Evans
Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
uga x

In the saddest news of the year so far, Georgia Bulldogs’ mascot, UGA X has sadly died at the tender age of ten. He served as the UGA mascot from 2015 to 2022. UGA X retired after the 2022 season after watching his beloved Georgia Bulldogs win two consecutive national championships. 

UGA Passes Away Peacefully

One of our favorite mascots, UGA X, who was otherwise known as “Que” passed away peacefully in his sleep according to a tweet from Georgia’s Athletic Department.

UGA X was the grandson of UGA IX, and began his role as mascot in November 2015 in a college football game against Georgia Southern. During his time as mascot, Que watched Georgia football win 91 games, two SEC titles and two national championships.

UGA XI otherwise known as “Boom” took over from Que in April.

UGA’s Life of Riley

Georgia’s mascots are known for their way are treated. They have air conditioned kennels during football games, they travel in luxury, and they even have their own hotel suites.

Rece Davis famously recounted how once he was kicked out of a suite in a Georgia hotel, because UGA was back in town. Now, UGA X will now have his own suite in Doggy Heaven. RIP UGA X.

College Football Betting Guides 2024

Topics  
College Football College Football News and Rumors Georgia Bulldogs NCAAF
Author image
Twitter Instagram

David Evans

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on several esteemed sports betting websites.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
View All Posts By David Evans

David Evans

Twitter Instagram
David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on several esteemed sports betting websites.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
View All Posts By David Evans

Related To College Football

College Football
USATSI_19468296_168396541_lowres-2

Former Ohio State QB CJ Stroud Donates $100,000 to Buckeyes NIL Collective “THE Foundation”

Author image David Evans  •  Jan 22 2024
College Football
alex payne
UNC Football Recruiting: New Recruit 4-Star OT Alex Payne’s Profile, What The Tar Heels Are Getting
Author image David Evans  •  Jan 17 2024
College Football
kalen deboer3
Alabama Football: How Will Kalen DeBoer Navigate the Post-Saban Landscape After Over 25 Players Leave For Portal & Decommit?
Author image David Evans  •  Jan 17 2024
College Football
caleb downs and kirby smart
Georgia Bulldogs Emerge as Most Likely Destination for Alabama’s Caleb Downs As He Plans to Enter Transfer Portal
Author image David Evans  •  Jan 17 2024
College Football
connor stalions
Former Michigan Football Staffer Connor Stalions Now on Cameo Charging $70 for Personal Videos to Fans
Author image David Evans  •  Jan 16 2024
College Football
ea sports college football 24
EA Sports College Football 2024 Release Date Announced
Author image David Evans  •  Jan 16 2024
College Football
jedd fisch
New UW Coach Jedd Fisch Talks About How Coaching Career Led to Huskies Job in First Press Conference
Author image David Evans  •  Jan 16 2024
More News
Arrow to top