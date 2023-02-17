The NFL is getting another Daboll among its coaching ranks.

Brian Daboll, 47, head coach of the New York Giants and the 2022 Coach of the Year, has hired his son, Christian, in an entry-level position as an offensive assistant.

There was no formal announcement from Daboll or the Giants.

An eagle-eyed person noticed that his name was added to the Giants’ coaching roster on the team’s website.

Previously, Christian Daboll worked at Penn State as a student coach.

Christian Daboll, the son of Giants head coach Brian Daboll, has been hired by the Giants as an offensive assistant. Christian Daboll was previously with Penn State as a student coach. pic.twitter.com/ITB0AmSVfy — Doug Rush (@TheDougRush) February 17, 2023

The Giants Have Big Roster Decisions To Make

The Giants have big decisions to make offensively this offseason.

Quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley are both free agents as their rookie contracts expired at the end of the 2022 season.

Figuring out how and what to do with these two players is just part of the 2023 off-season checklist for the Giants.

The team exceeded expectations in 2022 by advancing to the second round of the NFC divisional playoffs.

Here’s how I see the offseason going for the Giants. 1. Re-sign Daniel Jones; prediction: 4 years, $120M.

1A. Re-sign Saquon Barkley; prediction: 4 years, $54.5M. 2. Draft a WR.

2A. Explore a trade for a WR.

3. Draft IOL.

4. Draft/sign a MLB.

5. Draft a CB. Keep the core that… https://t.co/K3AWemUNTy pic.twitter.com/XqUWNSBsUt — Doug Rush (@TheDougRush) February 17, 2023

The Giants are not wasting time.

On Thursday, they signed wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins.

The #Giants have signed WR Isaiah Hodgins, who was set to become an exclusive rights free agent. One of the best stories of their season. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 16, 2023

The terms of the deal are not known.

It is clear the Giants did not want Hodgins to hit the free agency market in March.

As for the Dabolls, there is also no word on when Brian decided to bring his son on board to collaborate on the Giants’ offense.

Perhaps it could have been when Daboll was eating nachos and drinking a six-pack during the Super Bowl.

Brian Daboll is one of us pic.twitter.com/wQ2VfM2PfE — PFF (@PFF) February 10, 2023

The Philadelphia Eagles are the Giants’ biggest competitor in the NFC East, and the Kansas City Chiefs exposed some weaknesses of the Eagles.

Like Father, Like Son

Though we do not know much about Christian Daboll’s coaching background, we know enough to see a similarity between father and son.

Brian Daboll began his coaching career as an assistant at William & Mary in 1997 and at Michigan State in 1998 and 1999.

It remains to be seen if Christian Daboll will work his way around the NFL and then make a brief stint back in NCAA (Alabama in 2017) along the way.

Brian Daboll has been with seven NFL teams in his career.

Most recently he was the Buffalo Bills’ offensive coordinator from 2018-2021.