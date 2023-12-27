NFL News and Rumors

Giants QB Tommy DeVito Benched: Tyrod Taylor To Start Vs. Rams

Dan Girolamo
Tyrod Taylor New York Giants

The Tommy Cutlets Experience in New York has experienced a setback. Giants head coach Brian Daboll announced Wednesday that Tyrod Taylor will start Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams. Tommy DeVito, who started the last seven games, will be Taylor’s backup.

Giants QB Tyrod Taylor To Start Over Tommy DeVito

 

DeVito started in the Giants’ Week 16 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, completing 9 of 16 passes for 55 yards through two quarters. DeVito was benched at halftime, with the Giants losing 20-3.

Taylor played the entire second half, completing 7 of 16 passes for 133 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. With Taylor under center, the Giants outscored the Eagles 22-13 in the second half. Taylor breathed new life into an offense that had not scored a touchdown for seven quarters before Saquon Barkley’s third-quarter TD.

“I thought Ty did some good things in the second half of Philly,” Daboll said. “He earned the right to start this game.”

Giants Rolling With Veteran For Final Two Games

Taylor makes his first start for the Giants since the Week 8 loss to the Jets. Taylor suffered a rib injury in the first half and exited the game. He was placed on injured reserve on November 4. The Giants did not activate Taylor until December 11.

For now, DeVito heads back to the bench to be the team’s backup. In eight games, DeVito completed 112 of 176 passes for 1,087 yards, eight touchdowns, and three interceptions. DeVito also rushed for one touchdown.

DeVito won over the Giants’ fanbase thanks to his Italian heritage and boisterous family. DeVito led the Giants on a three-game winning streak in the middle of the season, capped off with a last-second victory on Monday Night Football over the Green Bay Packers.

At 5-10, the Giants have been eliminated from playoff contention. The Giants end their 2023 season with home games against the Rams and Eagles.

Giants NFL News and Rumors
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
