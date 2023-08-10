Golf News and Rumors

Golf Digest Expert Picks Burns, Hatton To Win FedEx St. Jude Championship 2023

Gia Nguyen
The anticipation is building as the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship gets ready to tee off this Thursday.

With the field ready to tee off in Memphis, the Golf Digest expert picks have been released for the upcoming weekend.

The competition at TPC Southwind promises to be fierce with several strong contenders, including Tyrrell Hatton, Sam Burns, and Rickie Fowler, all enjoying the backing of Golf Digest experts.

Below, we’ll go over the top Golf Digest expert picks for the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship.

Tyrrell Hatton (+2800)

Andy Lack from RickRunGood.com, Pat Mayo from DraftKings, and Stephen Hennessey from Golf Digest are backing Tyrrell Hatton this weekend at the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship. Hatton is currently 17th on the FedEx Cup standings and has had a tremendous year.

He’s collected seven top-six finishes in 15 events and has only finished outside the top 20 in four events. Hatton currently sits in the top 10 in the field in driving and putting over the last 50 rounds while gaining 2.4 strokes on approach in his last 10 starts.

Since TPC Southwind rewards players who excel in Shots Gained approach and putting, Hatton fits perfectly with this course. In addition, Hatton ranks first in the field over the past 50 rounds putting on Bermudagrass. In fact, he hasn’t lost strokes tee-to-green since last year at the BMW Championship.

Sam Burns (+3000)

Rick Gehman and Christopher Powers have aligned their expertise in support of Sam Burns for the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship, with Burns securing the second-most votes among Golf Digest’s experts.

Burns’s recent performance surge couldn’t be timelier as the playoffs approach. With four top-20 finishes in his last seven starts, Burns’s prowess in approach and putting cannot be ignored.

A continuous upward trend is evident, as Burns has gained ground on approach and with his putter in his past four starts. His history at TPC Southwind is also encouraging, featuring a second-place finish and a commendable T-20 in his last two appearances in Memphis.

Rickie Fowler (+3300)

Rickie Fowler’s elevated iron play has consistently placed him in contention throughout the season, a point not lost on Brandon Gdula of FanDuel, who views Fowler as an optimal choice when value is at a premium.

Fowler’s putting prowess has distinguished him as one of the finest on the Tour this season. With a strong track record at TPC Southwind, Fowler emerges as an undeniable contender for the championship.

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur , Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
Gia Nguyen

