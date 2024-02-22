NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah recently released an updated version of his 2024 NFL Mock Draft. Jeremiah thinks the first round of the draft will be dominated by quarterbacks, but here we focus on his top-ten picks as we grade them based on how we think the 2024 NFL Draft should play out.

Daniel Jeremiah’s Mock Draft

Chicago Bears – Caleb Williams, QB, USC Washington Commanders – Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina New England Patriots – Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State Arizona Cardinals – Malik Nabers, WR, LSU LA Chargers – Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame New York Giants – Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU Tennessee Titans – Olumuyiwa Fashanu, OT, Penn State Atlanta Falcons – JJ McCarthy, QB, Michigan Chicago Bears – Rome Odunze, WR, Washington New York Jets – Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon State

1. CHI – Caleb Williams, QB

Caleb Williams is the most valuable player in the 2024 NFL Draft and it’s highly likely that he will end up on the Bears.

Bears QB Justin Fields recently unfollowed his team on Instagram and many believe this is a sign that he won’t be there at the start of the season.

This would leave the position open for the Heisman Trophy winner from two seasons ago. Williams’ dual-threat ability mean he can slot in as an instant starter in the NFL.

He has a strong, accurate arm and his slippery scrambling skills will cause problems for defenses. Whether the Bears will keep Fields and have Williams sit for a year is yet to be decided, and that’s probably a bigger question than who will get drafted first at this point.

Draft Grade: A

2. WAS – Drake Maye, QB

UNC’s Drake Maye is projected to go second in the NFL Draft in Daniel Jeremiah’s mock and we agree this is where he should go.

Maye has been touted as a more athletic Jared Goff by some NFL scouts. In 2023, he completed 63 percent of his passes, threw for over 3,600 yards with 24 touchdowns to just 9 interceptions.

He could be absolutely lethal in the NFL given a few years to develop.

Draft Grade: A

3. NE – Marvin Harrison Jr., WR

There is no doubt that Marvin Harrison Jr. is the best wide receiver going into this draft. However, the Patriots really need help at the quarterback position and overlooking Jayden Daniels here could be a huge mistake.

Bailey Zappe and Mac Jones don’t appear to be the answer for the Patriots at this point, so drafting Daniels is almost certainly the right choice here.

However, if the Pats do opt for the son of HOFer Marvin Harrison, they are getting a big weapon. Harrison Jr. has almost 2,500 yards and 24 touchdowns over his past two seasons with the Buckeyes.

Draft Grade: D

4. ARI – Malik Nabers, WR

The Cardinals desperately need weapons for Kyler Murray and while they’ll be hoping Harrison Jr. is on the board here, the consolation prize of Malik Nabers is very nice.

Nabers is a talented route runner and can play inside or outside at the next level.

With 1,569 yards and 14 touchdowns in 2023, Nabers’ numbers show his talent, and this would be a handy pick for the Cardinals, although it may not be the one they wanted.

Draft Grade: B

5. LAC – Joe Alt, OT

Joe Alt is a good bet to be a good starter in the NFL at 6′ 7″ and 320 lbs, but maybe the Chargers would be better served looking elsewhere here.

Keenan Allen and Mike Williams are not going to be around forever and maybe a helping hand for Justin Herbert would have been nice. But Alt is the best offensive lineman in the 2024 NFL Draft, so the pick could be fine.

Draft Grade: C

6. NYG – Jayden Daniels, QB

If the draft pans out this way, the Giants will be getting an absolute steal at 6 with Jayden Daniels.

Daniels was the Heisman Trophy winner this past season and has the potential to be the kind of gamechanger Daniel Jones can only dream of.

With a 72 percent completion percentage and 40 touchdowns through the air last season, his skillset is not just limited to passing as he added ten rushing touchdowns to his tally.

Draft Grade: A+

7. TEN – Olumuiyiwa Fashanu, OT

It is quite difficult to predict what the Titans will do here as they look to rebuild a bit behind Will Levis.

Fashanu would certainly be a help on the offensive line with his huge size at 6′ 6″ and 320 lbs, but whether he is the best option here is debatable.

Draft Grade: C

8. ATL – JJ McCarthy, QB

If the Falcons do as Daniel Jeremiah predicts in this 2024 NFL Mock Draft and go JJ McCarthy at number eight, Falcons fans will be right to be more than a bit dismayed.

This seems too early for the Michigan QB to be taken, especially as he arguably should not be drafted above Oregon QB Bo Nix. This pick would be better served on a pass rusher of some sort.

Draft Grade: D-

9. CHI – Rome Odunze, WR

If the Bears do draft Caleb Williams at number one, they will need to get him some help. And Rome Odunze will certainly be a help in that department.

Odunze, who went for 1,620 yards and 13 touchdowns last season has excellent size and seems a good pick here for the Bears.

Draft Grade: A

10. NYJ – Taliese Fuaga, OT

The Jets need help on the offensive line so that the old bloke at QB can last longer than a few plays next season.

Fuaga will add some much needed talent at the tackle position.

Draft Grade: B