How much does a Sedgefield Country Club membership cost? With the Wyndham Championship already underway, we’ll explore the cost of a golf membership at Sedgefield Country Club.

The Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina was founded in 1926. The course is known for hosting the final PGA Tour event of the season, the Wyndham Championship. Sedgefield was one of the early sites for the Wyndham Championship, beginning in 1938, and the tournament recently moved back to the iconic course in 2008.

The private golf course was designed by Donald Ross. Along with the Detroit Golf Club, it’s one of two Ross-designed courses that host a regular event on the PGA Tour.

In 2011, McConell Golf LLC acquired Sedgefield and changed the membership benefits. Not only does the club offer multiple types of golf memberships but the Sedgefield Country Club is actually a very affordable club for members.

Course and grounds looking pristine for next weeks @WyndhamChamp pic.twitter.com/yl7z6ovS12 — Justin Berger (@Justin__Berger) July 26, 2023

How Much Does A Sedgefield Country Club Membership Cost?

The Sedgefield Country Club is a private club, meaning the membership levels vary in cost. The club offers three types of memberships including Full, Young Executive, and Junior. Unlike other private courses on the Tour, the initiation is relatively modest, ranging from $2,501 to $10,000. However, the annual dues cost between $5,001 to $10,000, according to reports.

One of the greatest perks of owning a membership at Sedgefield is reciprocal access. After McConnell Golf took over ownership, it changed the club membership to allow access to all McConnel Golf properties.

That gives members exclusive benefits to play at 14 McConnell Golf Properties across North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia.

What’s Included in Sedgefield Country Club Membership

The full membership at Sedgefield County Club includes access to world-class amenities like swimming pools, tennis courts, social activities, and dining.

The NC Golf Panel ranked the Sedgefield Country Club as the ninth-best course in the state in the top 100. Members have no operating assessment at Sedgefield Country Club. All memberships available are family memberships allowing dependents up to 25. It also offers extended immediate family special pricing for golf.

There have been many legends that have walked through the club, including Sam Snead, Billy Casper, Gary Player, Chi-Chi Rodriguez, and Tom Weiskpof. More recently, major championship winners like Webb Simpson, Sergio Garcia, Patrick Reed, Davis Love II, and Henrik Stenson have all enjoyed successful trips to Sedgefield Country Club at the Wyndham Championship.

Golf Betting Guides 2023