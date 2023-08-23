How Much Does An East Lake Golf Club Membership Cost?

The PGA Tour heads to East Lake Golf Club for the 2023 Tour Championship. The field will be competing for a $75 million purse at the home of Bobby Jones. The East Lake Golf Course is the oldest course in Atlanta, Georgia, and home to the biggest event of the PGA Tour season.

With tons of history and iconic players that have played on the greens, East Lake Golf Course is a private country club that has existed since 1904. The course isn’t open to the public and only members are allowed on the course.

East Lake has hosted prestigious tournaments, including the 1963 Ryder Cup and 2001 U.S. Amateur Championship.

It’s also been the permanent home of the Tour Championship since 2004.

Every year to conclude the PGA Tour season, the season’s best players gather at East Lake Golf Course for the biggest purse of the year.

History of Legendary Golf Course East Lake

East Lake is a legendary golf course that was established in 1904. It was originally designed by Tom Bendelow. His design took three years to complete but the course was eventually redesigned by Ronald Ross nine years later in 1913.

When heading to East Lake, players should generally prepare themselves for a fairly relentless experience, as the holes are long. Sometimes there are tough wind conditions and water bunkers placed throughout the course.

The golf club has the most up-to-date amenities, including an 18-hole championship golf course, an old Georgian-style clubhouse, tennis courts, a fitness center, a pool, and a caddie program.

Like Augusta National, no golf carts are allowed on the course. Members must walk the entire course but are provided caddies, so they don’t have to carry their bags.

East Lake Golf Course Membership Cost

East Lake Golf Course is one of the most prestigious courses in the U.S.

The private golf course isn’t cheap but there are a few different memberships available, including a Full Golf Membership, a National Membership, and a Social Membership.

The Full Golf Membership grants members access to the club’s 18-hole golf course, practice facilities, and clubhouse amenities. The initiation fee was $125,000 in 2018 but has definitely increased since then. New members should expect to pay between $150,000 to $175,000.

Along with the initiation fee, there’s a suggested donation of $200,000 to the East Lake Foundation that members are expected to pay. After that, the annual fee is around $30,000 along with a minimum food and beverage estimate of $1,500 a year.

Altogether, it could potentially cost new members over $400,000 to join the club in their first year.

A National Membership grants players access to the club’s facilities for up to 12 rounds of golf per year. The initiation fee is around $25,000 with annual dues of an estimated $5,000. Members will also need to meet a minimum food and beverage requirement of $1,500.

The last membership available, a social membership grants members access to the club’s dining and social events. The initiation fee is around $5,000 and the annual dues are only $1,500. These members are also required to hit a minimum food and beverage fee of $1,500.

