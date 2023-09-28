The 2023 Ryder Cup is one of the few golf events where players aren’t competing for a share of a tournament purse. Instead, the biennial event brings together teams from the US and Europe to play for the honor of representing their respective countries.

There isn’t a financial reward given at the Ryder Cup but being on the winning team will forever make players a part of golf history. It’s unlike any other event, as teams from Europe and the United States come together and compete for national pride throughout the competition.

How Much Does The Ryder Cup Trophy Cost?

The Ryder Cup is one of the highest honors in golf.

Each team is only allowed to select 12 players that represent their country and sport the team’s colors.

It’s a prestigious honor and millions around the world tune in to watch the event. There is a lot of exposure for players and heroes are made on this stage. First introduced at Worcester County Club in 1927, the Ryder Cup is an international competition and a trophy is presented to the winner.

While the players aren’t playing for a lucrative paycheck, they will be playing for a spot in golf history and an elusive Ryder Cup victory.

The Cup was originally commissioned by England’s seed merchant Samuel A. Ryder for Mappin’ & Webb Co., who was responsible for designing the four-pound trophy.

The trophy is made out of gold and stands 17 inches tall and nine inches from handle to handle. In 2020, the trophy had an estimated value of $21,000 and it’s one of the most coveted trophies in golf.

Ryder Cup Facts

Given the fact that it’s an iconic trophy, the real Ryder Cup is housed at the Professional Golfers’ Association of Great Britain and Ireland, while the winning team receives a replica.

Despite the tournament being named after Samuel A. Ryder, the face carved out on the trophy belongs to Abe Mitchell, who was one of the best golfers in Britain in the 1920s.

Since it’s an international event, the Ryder Cup is also home to one of the best food venues in sports.

The concession stands will be filled with a variety of different cuisines, including Italian flavors, British delights, and American dishes. In total, there will be over 100 different food and drink outlets at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club.

