How to Watch Eagles vs. Chiefs on Monday Night Football | Free MNF Live Stream

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith

The game of the season closes out Week 11 as the Philadelphia Eagles (8-1) play the Kansas City Chiefs (7-2) on Monday Night Football. Find out how to watch the Eagles vs. Chiefs on Monday Night Football with a free live stream.

This is the game that both teams have circled on their calendars. It’s the Super Bowl LVII rematch. The Eagles will be out to avenge their 38-35 loss, while the Chiefs want to re-establish that they remain the team to beat in the NFL.

Below, you’ll find information on how to watch Monday Night Football with a free live stream.

How To Watch NFL Monday Night Football Week 11: Date, Time, & TV Channel

  • 🏈 Game: Eagles vs. Chiefs
  • 📅 Date: Monday – Nov. 20, 2023
  • 🕗 Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
  • 🏟 Location: Arrowhead Stadium – Kansas City, Missouri
  • 📺 TV Channel: ABC, ESPN
  • 💻 Live Stream: Jazz Sports

Eagles vs. Chiefs – How to Watch Monday Night Football With A Free Live Stream

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones
Oct 12, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) runs on field against the Denver Broncos prior to a game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN. The Manning brothers will host The Manningcast on ESPN2 and ESPN+.

Start the night off with Monday Night Countdown at 6 p.m. ET.

The easiest way to watch the game is with a cable subscription. However, YouTube TV and FuboTV are two streaming television services that offer ESPN for a more affordable price than cable. Sign up for a free trial today.

Another alternative option for watching the game can be found on Jazz Sports. After placing a bet on Eagles vs. Chiefs, the online sportsbook gives customers a free live stream of the game.

Right now, new Jazz Sports customers can receive a 100% welcome bonus of up to $2,500 on Sports Bonus on their first-ever Jazz Sports deposit.

How To Watch Monday Night Football Through Jazz Sports

  1. Click here to sign up for Jazz Sports
  2. Create an account and make a minimum qualifying deposit of $50.
  3. Place a bet on Eagles vs. Chiefs
  4. Stream Eagles vs. Chiefs for free
Bet Monday Night Football at Jazz Sports

Monday Night Football – Eagles vs. Chiefs Odds

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) against the Miami Dolphins
Oct 22, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) against the Miami Dolphins at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Which team is favored in the Super Bowl rematch? The Chiefs are a 2.5-point favorite heading into Monday night.

The Eagles are statistically the best team ATS this season at 5-2-2 (71.4%).

View the odds for the games via Jazz Sports below.

Bet Philadelphia Eagles Kansas City Chiefs Play
Moneyline +120 -140 Jazz Sports
Point Spread +2.5 (+100) -2.5 (-120) Jazz Sports
Total Points Over 45.5 (-110) Under 45.5 (-110) Jazz Sports

*Odds courtesy of Jazz Sports. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Chiefs Eagles NFL News and Rumors
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
