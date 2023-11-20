The game of the season closes out Week 11 as the Philadelphia Eagles (8-1) play the Kansas City Chiefs (7-2) on Monday Night Football. Find out how to watch the Eagles vs. Chiefs on Monday Night Football with a free live stream.

This is the game that both teams have circled on their calendars. It’s the Super Bowl LVII rematch. The Eagles will be out to avenge their 38-35 loss, while the Chiefs want to re-establish that they remain the team to beat in the NFL.

Below, you’ll find information on how to watch Monday Night Football with a free live stream.

How To Watch NFL Monday Night Football Week 11: Date, Time, & TV Channel

Are you ready for the Super Bowl rematch? 🙌 #PHIvsKC | 8:15 ET | ESPN/ABC/ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/g6VrFDAtjz — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 20, 2023

🏈 Game: Eagles vs. Chiefs

📅 Date : Monday – Nov. 20, 2023

: Monday – Nov. 20, 2023 🕗 Time : 8:15 p.m. ET

: 8:15 p.m. ET 🏟 Location : Arrowhead Stadium – Kansas City, Missouri

: Arrowhead Stadium – Kansas City, Missouri 📺 TV Channel: ABC, ESPN

ABC, ESPN 💻 Live Stream: Jazz Sports

Eagles vs. Chiefs – How to Watch Monday Night Football With A Free Live Stream

Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN. The Manning brothers will host The Manningcast on ESPN2 and ESPN+.

Start the night off with Monday Night Countdown at 6 p.m. ET.

The easiest way to watch the game is with a cable subscription. However, YouTube TV and FuboTV are two streaming television services that offer ESPN for a more affordable price than cable. Sign up for a free trial today.

Another alternative option for watching the game can be found on Jazz Sports. After placing a bet on Eagles vs. Chiefs, the online sportsbook gives customers a free live stream of the game.

Monday Night Football – Eagles vs. Chiefs Odds

Which team is favored in the Super Bowl rematch? The Chiefs are a 2.5-point favorite heading into Monday night.

The Eagles are statistically the best team ATS this season at 5-2-2 (71.4%).

View the odds for the games via Jazz Sports below.

*Odds courtesy of Jazz Sports. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.