The game of the season closes out Week 11 as the Philadelphia Eagles (8-1) play the Kansas City Chiefs (7-2) on Monday Night Football. Find out how to watch the Eagles vs. Chiefs on Monday Night Football with a free live stream.
This is the game that both teams have circled on their calendars. It’s the Super Bowl LVII rematch. The Eagles will be out to avenge their 38-35 loss, while the Chiefs want to re-establish that they remain the team to beat in the NFL.
Below, you’ll find information on how to watch Monday Night Football with a free live stream.
How To Watch NFL Monday Night Football Week 11: Date, Time, & TV Channel
Are you ready for the Super Bowl rematch? 🙌 #PHIvsKC | 8:15 ET | ESPN/ABC/ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/g6VrFDAtjz
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 20, 2023
- 🏈 Game: Eagles vs. Chiefs
- 📅 Date: Monday – Nov. 20, 2023
- 🕗 Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
- 🏟 Location: Arrowhead Stadium – Kansas City, Missouri
- 📺 TV Channel: ABC, ESPN
- 💻 Live Stream: Jazz Sports
Eagles vs. Chiefs – How to Watch Monday Night Football With A Free Live Stream
Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN. The Manning brothers will host The Manningcast on ESPN2 and ESPN+.
Start the night off with Monday Night Countdown at 6 p.m. ET.
The easiest way to watch the game is with a cable subscription. However, YouTube TV and FuboTV are two streaming television services that offer ESPN for a more affordable price than cable. Sign up for a free trial today.
Monday Night Football – Eagles vs. Chiefs Odds
Which team is favored in the Super Bowl rematch? The Chiefs are a 2.5-point favorite heading into Monday night.
The Eagles are statistically the best team ATS this season at 5-2-2 (71.4%).
View the odds for the games via Jazz Sports below.
|Bet
|Philadelphia Eagles
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Play
|Moneyline
|+120
|-140
|Jazz Sports
|Point Spread
|+2.5 (+100)
|-2.5 (-120)
|Jazz Sports
|Total Points
|Over 45.5 (-110)
|Under 45.5 (-110)
|Jazz Sports
*Odds courtesy of Jazz Sports. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.