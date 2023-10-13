Week 7 of the college football season is already here, and it’s a big one for the Oregon Ducks. The Ducks travel to take on the Washington Huskies in a top-10 clash of two undefeated teams with College Football Playoff hopes on the line. Something will have to give in this Pac-12 clash, and you won’t want to miss one of the biggest games in NCAA football in Week 7. Luckily, we can guide you on how to stream Oregon football vs. Washington for free in Week 7.



🏈 Event: Oregon vs. Washington

Oregon vs. Washington 📅 Date: Saturday, October 14th, 2023

Saturday, October 14th, 2023 ⏰ Time: 3:30 pm ET

3:30 pm ET 📺 TV: ABC

ABC 🎲 Odds: Oregon +3 -104 / O/U 66

The eyes of the college football nation will be on the Oregon Ducks as they take on the Huskies on Saturday afternoon. Heisman contender Bo Nix will go up against the current favorite for the award, Washington’s Michael Penix in what is sure to be a tense affair. But it’s not just individual honors on the line; the winner of this game will put themselves in pole position to head to the College Football Playoff. It’s a game you won’t want to miss, and we have you covered.

Join us and witness this remarkable Ducks season, and do it by streaming this huge Oregon football game for free.

Oregon will take on Washington on Saturday in a huge top-10, Pac-12 game. The Ducks are going in as underdogs in what is predicted to be a close-fought battle. This week, they are 3-point underdogs in the Pac-12 game against Washington according to BetOnline.

Team Spread Odds Total Odds Sportsbook Oregon +3 -104 Over 66 -112 Washington -3 -116 Under 66 -108

The game kicks off at 3:30 pm ET on Saturday, October 14, and is one of the most eagerly anticipated matchups of Week 7.

How to Watch Oregon Football For Free

The game will be aired on ABC. But if you don’t have cable, fear not. Various streaming networks offer free trials:

YouTube TV offers a 7-day free trial, which includes ABC.

offers a 7-day free trial, which includes ABC. DirecTV also offers college football fans a 5-day free trial.

also offers college football fans a 5-day free trial. FuboTV is providing a one-day free trial, which, conveniently, also includes ABC.

