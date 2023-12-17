NFL News and Rumors

How to Watch Ravens vs. Jaguars on Sunday Night Football | Free SNF Live Stream

Dan Girolamo
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Cleveland Browns

Sunday Night Football heads to Duval in Week 15 as the Jacksonville Jaguars (8-5) play host to the Baltimore Ravens (10-3) in a game with massive playoff implications. Find out how to watch Ravens vs. Jaguars on Sunday Night Football with a free live stream. 

The Ravens currently sit in first place in the AFC. Baltimore controls their destiny the rest of the way. If the Ravens win out, the road to the Super Bowl in the AFC goes through Baltimore.

Find out how to watch Sunday Night Football with a free live stream below.

How to Watch NFL Sunday Night Football Week 15: Date, Time, & TV Channel

  • 🏈 Game: Ravens vs. Jaguars
  • 📅 Date: Sunday – Dec. 17, 2023
  • 🕗 Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
  • 🏟 Location: EverBank Stadium – Jacksonville, Florida
  • 📺 TV Channel: NBC
  • 💻 Live Stream: BetOnline

How to Watch Sunday Night Football – Ravens vs. Jaguars With A Free Live Stream

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Calvin Ridley (0)
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Calvin Ridley (0) leads his team onto the field before an NFL football matchup Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jacksonville Jaguars defeated the Tennessee Titans 34-14. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]
The Ravens and Jaguars square off on Sunday Night Football at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC. The broadcast team includes Mike Tirico (play-by-play) and Cris Collinsworth (analyst) in the booth, with Melissa Stark reporting from the field.

Coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET with Football Night in America on NBC.

NBC’s simulcast of Sunday Night Football will stream on Peacock. Monthly pricing of Peacock begins at $5.99/month.

Streaming television services such as YouTube TV and FuboTV offer NBC at a more affordable price than cable. Plus, a cable box is not required with a streaming television.

If you want to receive a free live stream, place a wager at BetOnline. The online sportsbook will give bettors a free live stream of  Ravens vs. Jaguars.

New customers will earn a 50% welcome bonus of up to $1,000 on their first-ever BetOnline deposit with promo code BET1000.

Below, you’ll find information on how to sign up for BetOnline and watch games for free.

How To Watch Ravens vs. Jaguars Through BetOnline

  1. Click here to sign up to BetOnline
  2. Create an account and make a minimum qualifying deposit of $55.
  3. Use code BET1000 in the cashier while making your deposit.
  4. Place a bet on the Ravens vs. Jaguars
  5. Stream Ravens vs. Jaguars for free

Click here for terms and conditions.

Bet Sunday Night Football at BetOnline

Sunday Night Football – Ravens vs. Jaguars

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Jadeveon Clowney
Nov 26, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; Baltimore Ravens linebacker Jadeveon Clowney (24) celebrates with his teammates after recovering a fumble against the Los Angeles Chargers during the fourth quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

The Ravens are 4-point favorites heading into Sunday Night Football. Baltimore and Jacksonville are 8-5 ATS this season.

View the odds for the game via BetOnline below.

Bet Baltimore Ravens Jacksonville Jaguars Play
Moneyline -197 +172 BetOnline logo
Point Spread -4 (-105) +4 (-115) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 41 (-110) Under 41 (-110) BetOnline logo

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

