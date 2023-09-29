Week 5 of the college football season is upon us, and the Texas Longhorns will look to stay undefeated when they host the Kansas Jayhawks. The Longhorns are ranked third in the nation, and the undefeated Jayhawks are ranked at 24 making this a top-25 encounter. Something will have to give in this Big 12 clash, and you won’t want to miss one of the biggest games in NCAA football in Week 5. Luckily, we can guide you on how to stream Texas football against Kansas for free in Week 5.



🏈 Event: Texas vs. Kansas

Texas vs. Kansas 📅 Date: Saturday, September 30th, 2023

Saturday, September 30th, 2023 ⏰ Time: 3:30 pm ET

3:30 pm ET 📺 TV: ABC

ABC 🎲 Odds: Texas -16 -110 / O/U 61 -110

The Texas Longhorns are on fire this season. QB Quinn Ewers has helped the offense put up at least 30 points in every game so far. The highlight of the season so far was a convincing defeat of Alabama in Tuscaloosa. This week, they face their second ranked opponent of the season when Kansas comes to Austin.

Join us and witness this remarkable Longhorns journey, and do it by streaming this Texas football game for free.

Texas will host Kansas on Saturday, The Longhorns are expected to beat the Jayhawks comfortably. This week, they are 16-point favorites in the Big 12 game against Kansas according to BetOnline.

Team Spread Odds Total Odds Sportsbook Texas -16 -110 Over 61 -110 Kansas +16 -110 Under 61 -110

The game kicks off at 3:30 pm ET on Saturday, September 30, and is one of the most eagerly anticipated matchups of Week 5.

How to Watch Texas Football For Free

The game will be aired on ABC. But if you don’t have cable, fear not. Various streaming networks offer free trials:

YouTube TV offers a 7-day free trial, which includes ABC.

offers a 7-day free trial, which includes ABC. DirecTV also offers college football fans a 5-day free trial.

also offers college football fans a 5-day free trial. FuboTV is providing a one-day free trial, which, conveniently, also includes ABC.

However, if you’re someone who not only enjoys watching the game but also likes to have a stake in it, creating an account with a top sportsbook that offers live streams to top college football games is also an option. BetOnline, for instance, streams a majority of college football games each week.

Live Stream Colorado Football for Free

For fans who enjoy an added dimension to their game-watching experience, sportsbooks are entering the streaming arena. One such platform standing out is BetOnline, which not only provides an opportunity to place bets but also live streams many of the top NCAA football games at no cost each week.

Now is a great time to make the most of BetOnline’s $1,000 bonus for new players, and signing up is simple.

Step-by-Step Guide to Claim Your BetOnline 100% Bonus:



Click here to sign up for your BetOnline account.

Register your BetOnline account with your details. Deposit up to $1,000 in cryptocurrency to claim the 100% bonus offer. To claim the maximum $1,000 bonus, you should deposit $1,000. Dive into the college football scene and place your bets on Georgia to watch your free live stream.

Why Choose BetOnline for College Football?

Live College Football Streaming : Watch live college football games, including the Texas Longhorns.

: Watch live college football games, including the Texas Longhorns. Massive Bonuses and Incentives : Enjoy a generous $1,000 sign-up bonus and access to various promotions and incentives.

: Enjoy a generous $1,000 sign-up bonus and access to various promotions and incentives. Huge Variety of Sports : Bet on a wide range of sports, from cricket to politics to baseball, BetOnline offers a rich betting landscape.

: Bet on a wide range of sports, from cricket to politics to baseball, BetOnline offers a rich betting landscape. Live Betting : Immerse yourself in the action with a wide range of sports events available for in-play betting.

: Immerse yourself in the action with a wide range of sports events available for in-play betting. Variety of Deposit & Withdrawal Options : Choose from modern and traditional methods, including cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum, as well as classics like Visa and Mastercard, ensuring seamless transactions.

: Choose from modern and traditional methods, including cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum, as well as classics like Visa and Mastercard, ensuring seamless transactions. No KYC Checks : Enjoy an unhindered betting experience without the usual KYC roadblocks, prioritizing your peace of mind.

: Enjoy an unhindered betting experience without the usual KYC roadblocks, prioritizing your peace of mind. Bet on Local Teams : Relish the opportunity to back your in-state teams, spanning both the professional and collegiate games, sometimes not available at traditional sportsbooks.

: Relish the opportunity to back your in-state teams, spanning both the professional and collegiate games, sometimes not available at traditional sportsbooks. Age Friendly : BetOnline embraces bettors from the age of 18 and up.

: BetOnline embraces bettors from the age of 18 and up. Excellent Customer Services: Benefit from a reputation for outstanding support, with their customer service team poised to swiftly handle any concerns or inquiries.

When you combine BetOnline’s storied history, its wide array of offerings for the 2023 college football season, and its unwavering commitment to user experience, the choice becomes clear. Whether you’re a rookie bettor or a seasoned pundit, you should consider BetOnline this college football season to live stream Texas Longhorns games for free.

