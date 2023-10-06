Week 6 of the college football season is here, and it’s Red River Rivalry week. The Texas Longhorns will look to stay undefeated when they take on the Oklahoma Sooners. The Longhorns are ranked third in the nation, and the undefeated Sooners are ranked at 12 making this a top-25 encounter. Something will have to give in this Big 12 clash, and you won’t want to miss one of the biggest games in NCAA football in Week 6. Luckily, we can guide you on how to stream Texas football against Oklahoma for free in Week 6.



🏈 Event: Texas vs. Oklahoma

Texas vs. Oklahoma 📅 Date: Saturday, October 7th, 2023

Saturday, October 7th, 2023 ⏰ Time: 12:00 pm ET

12:00 pm ET 📺 TV: ABC

ABC 🎲 Odds: Texas -4.5 -115 / O/U 60.5 -110

The Red River Rivalry between the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners is one of the biggest rivalries in sport. And it’s rolled around once again. This week, the two undefeated teams face off on neutral ground at the Cotton Bowl. The game comes with huge College Football Playoffs implications, with the loser given just a 30% chance to make it according to ESPN, making this a game you won’t want to miss.

Join us and witness this remarkable Longhorns season, and do it by streaming this Texas football game for free.

Best College Football Betting Sites in 2023

Texas will take on Oklahoma on Saturday in the Red River Rivalry game. The Longhorns are expected to beat the Sooners in a close-fought battle. This week, they are 4.5-point favorites in the Big 12 game against Oklahoma according to BetOnline.

Team Spread Odds Total Odds Sportsbook Texas -4.5 -115 Over 60.5 -110 Oklahoma +4.5 -105 Under 60.5 -110

The game kicks off at 12:00 pm ET on Saturday, October 7, and is one of the most eagerly anticipated matchups of Week 6.

How to Watch Texas Football For Free

The game will be aired on ABC. But if you don’t have cable, fear not. Various streaming networks offer free trials:

YouTube TV offers a 7-day free trial, which includes ABC.

offers a 7-day free trial, which includes ABC. DirecTV also offers college football fans a 5-day free trial.

also offers college football fans a 5-day free trial. FuboTV is providing a one-day free trial, which, conveniently, also includes ABC.

However, if you’re someone who not only enjoys watching the game but also likes to have a stake in it, creating an account with a top sportsbook that offers live streams to top college football games is also an option. BetOnline, for instance, streams a majority of college football games each week.

Live Stream Texas Football for Free

For fans who enjoy an added dimension to their game-watching experience, sportsbooks are entering the streaming arena. One such platform standing out is BetOnline, which not only provides an opportunity to place bets but also live streams many of the top NCAA football games at no cost each week.

Now is a great time to make the most of BetOnline’s $1,000 bonus for new players, and signing up is simple.

