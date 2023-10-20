College Football

How to Watch Texas Football with a Free Live Stream in Week 8

David Evans
bevo the bull texas

Week 8 of the college football season is here, and the Texas Longhorns are back from their bye week after a loss to Oklahoma. This week, the Longhorns will face Houston. Texas, now ranked eighth in the nation, will take on the Cougars in Houston. It’s a week 8 Big 12 clash, that you won’t want to miss. Luckily, we can guide you on how to stream Texas football against Houston for free in Week 8.

  • 🏈 Event: Texas vs. Houston
  • 📅 Date: Saturday, October 21st, 2023
  • Time: 4:00 pm ET
  • 📺 TV: FOX
  • 🎲 Odds: Texas -23.5 -110 / O/U 61.5

After the Red River Rivalry loss to Oklahoma, Texas needs to bounce back with a big win, and they have the chance to do exactly that against Houston. The Longhorns are down to number eight in the rankings, but can still look to force their way back into CFP contention with a few strong performances. That starts on Saturday as they face the Cougars in what is a pivotal NCAA football showdown for them.

Join us and see if the Longhorns can keep their postseason hopes alive, and do it by streaming this Texas football game for free.

A rested Texas team will take on Houston on Saturday in a Big 12 matchup.  The Longhorns are expected to beat the Cougars comfortably. This week, they are 23.5-point favorites against Houston according to BetOnline.

Team Spread Odds Total Odds Sportsbook
Texas -23.5 -110 Over 61.5 -105 How to Watch Texas Football with a Free Live Stream in Week 8
Houston +23.5 -110 Under 61.5 -115 How to Watch Texas Football with a Free Live Stream in Week 8

The game kicks off at 4:00 pm ET on Saturday, October 21, and will be one of the most viewed matchups of Week 8.

How to Watch Texas Football For Free

The game will be aired on FOX. But if you don’t have cable, fear not. Various streaming networks offer free trials:

  • YouTube TV offers a 7-day free trial, which includes FOX.
  • DirecTV also offers college football fans a 5-day free trial.
  • FuboTV is providing a one-day free trial, which, conveniently, also includes FOX.

However, if you’re someone who not only enjoys watching the game but also likes to have a stake in it, creating an account with a top sportsbook that offers live streams to top college football games is also an option. BetOnline, for instance, streams a majority of college football games each week.

Live Stream Texas Football for Free

For fans who enjoy an added dimension to their game-watching experience, sportsbooks are entering the streaming arena. One such platform standing out is BetOnline, which not only provides an opportunity to place bets but also live streams many of the top NCAA football games at no cost each week.

Now is a great time to make the most of BetOnline’s $1,000 bonus for new players, and signing up is simple.

Step-by-Step Guide to Claim Your BetOnline 100% Bonus:

  1. Click here to sign up for your BetOnline account.
  2. Register your BetOnline account with your details.
  3. Deposit up to $1,000 in cryptocurrency to claim the 100% bonus offer. To claim the maximum $1,000 bonus, you should deposit $1,000.
  4. Dive into the college football scene and place your bets on Texas to watch your free live stream.
Stream College Football for Free at BetOnline

Why Choose BetOnline for College Football?

  • Live College Football Streaming: Experience every thrilling moment of live college football for free, including matchups featuring the Texas Longhorns.
  • Huge Bonuses and Incentives: Unveil a generous $1,000 welcome bonus and delve into a plethora of promotions and rewards.
  • Variety of Sports: Events that stretch from cricket to politics to baseball, courtesy of BetOnline’s varied wagering options.
  • Live Betting: Dive into live action, placing your in-play wagers on various sports as the drama unfolds in real time.
  • Variety of Deposit & Withdrawal Options: Choose between contemporary or traditional transaction methods, from cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum to standard options like Visa and Mastercard, facilitating smooth transactions.
  • No KYC Checks: Embark on a hassle-free betting adventure, with no KYC verification hurdles, with a priority on your privacy.
  • Bet on Local Teams: Embrace the opportunity to back your local and in-state teams across both professional and college leagues, a perk occasionally missing in traditional sportsbooks.
  • Ages 18+: BetOnline warmly welcomes enthusiasts aged 18 and onwards, as opposed to 21+ at some sportsbooks.
  • Top-Class Customer Service: Count on a customer service team lauded for delivering prompt and exceptional assistance for all your inquiries and concerns.

When you combine BetOnline’s storied history, its wide array of offerings for the 2023 college football season, and its unwavering commitment to user experience, the choice becomes clear. Whether you’re a rookie bettor or a seasoned pundit, you should consider BetOnline this college football season to live stream Texas vs. Houston for free.

Visit BetOnline

College Football Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
College Football College Football News and Rumors NCAAF Texas Longhorns
David Evans

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on several esteemed sports betting websites.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
View All Posts By David Evans

David Evans

