UFC Vegas 78 features a jam-packed fight card, highlighted by the main event bout between Vicente Luque vs Rafael dos Anjos. In this article, we’ll go over how to watch UFC Vegas 78: Vicente Luque vs Rafael dos Anjos and stream the UFC welterweight main event fight.
Vicente Luque vs Rafael dos Anjos will be live from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.
The UFC heads back to the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada for a stacked fight card. We have a welterweight bout between two of the most exciting fighters in the division going toe-to-toe when Rafael Dos Anjos and Vicente Luque square off for. Both of them are hoping also with a win could put them on the right path towards title contention in the future. In the co-main event, we have featherweight contenders going to battle when former top-ranked featherweight contender Cub Swanson and rising striker Hakeem Dawodu go to work in the octagon.
Scroll down to learn everything that you need to know about the Luque and dos Anjos fight, including the date, time, fight card, and more.
The Best UFC Vegas 78 Betting Sites
|1.
|
$1000 Welcome Bonus For Sports
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|2.
|
150% Sign Up Bonus Up To $300
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|3.
|
$750 Sports Betting Offer
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|4.
|
Exclusive $750 Welcome Bonus For Sports
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|5.
|
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus Up To $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
UFC Vegas 78 Date, Time, Location, and TV Channel
- 🥊 UFC Vegas 78: Rafael Dos Anjos vs Vicente Luque
- 📅 Date: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- 🕙 Time: 7:00 pm ET
- 🏟 Location: UFC Apex | Las Vegas, Nevada
- 📺 TV Channel: ESPN | ESPN +
- 📊 UFC Stats: Dos Anjos 32-14 | Luque 21-9-1
- 🎲 UFC Odds: Dos Anjos (-115) | Luque (-105)
How to Watch UFC Vegas 78 With A Free Live Stream
The UFC Vegas fight card will be televised on ESPN and ESPN+ PPV.
For MMA fans that have cut the cord or don’t have access to ESPN or their streaming services, there is another way to watch the fight.
BetOnline offers members the ability to watch MMA matches once they’ve placed a wager on the bout. That means new members can sign up for BetOnline and watch UFC Vegas 78 fight card almost instantly.
Here’s how to watch UFC Vegas 78 fight card with a free live stream.
- Click here to sign up to BetOnline
- Create an account and make a qualifying deposit
- Place a bet on UFC Vegas 78
- Stream the UFC Vegas 78 fight card for free
UFC Vegas 78 Fight Card
The full UFC Vegas 78 fight card has been released with Vicente Luque vs Rafael dos Anjos headlining the fight night event.
There will be 13 fights in total, beginning with the preliminary card at 4:00 P.M. EST. JP Buys vs Marcus McGhee will headline the prelims in a high-octane matchup before we get a matchup between two middleweight contenders to kick off the main card between Josh Fremd and Jamie Pickett.
Tafon Nchukwi and AJ Dobson will battle it out to get back on track in a middleweight matchup in a fight that looks like the loser will be packing their bags. Then in the strawweight division, we have a great scrap between two surging fighters in Polyana Viana and Iasmin Lucindo who are both coming off of wins in their last contest. In the featured bout on the main card, Chris Daukaus will look to make a name for himself in his new weight class at light heavyweight while Khalil Rountree will look to keep his winning ways going while spoiling Daukaus’ light heavyweight debut.
Then in the co-main event leading up to our main event on the night is a fight between two featherweight contenders as Hakeem Dawodu will look to get the biggest win of his UFC career when he takes on Cub Swanson.
Below, you’ll find the full UFC Vegas 78 Fight Card.
UFC Vegas Main Card (ESPN / ESPN + 7 P.M. ET)
- Rafael Dos Anjos vs Vicente Luque
- Cub Swanson vs Hakeem Dawodu
- Khalil Rountree vs Chris Daukaus
- Polyana Viana vs Iasmin Lucindo
- AJ Dobson vs Tafon Nchukwi
- Josh Fremd vs Jamie Pickett
UFC Nashville Preliminary Card (ESPN / ESPN +, 4 P.M. ET)
- JP Buys vs Marcus McGhee
- Terrance McKinney vs Mike Breeden
- Francis Marshall vs Isaac Dulgarian
- Josh Parisian vs Martin Buday
- Jaqueline Amorim vs Montserrat Conejo
UFC Betting Guides 2023
- UFC Betting Guide – Discover Best UFC Betting Sites in USA Ranked & Reviewed.
- UFC Betting Apps – Compare the Best Betting Apps for UFC.
- Best Offshore Betting Sites – Compare Top Offshore Online Betting Sites.
- Best Bitcoin Betting Sites – Top-rated Bitcoin Sportsbooks in USA Ranked & Reviewed.
- Best Sports Betting Apps – Discover Top US Mobile Betting Apps Ranked & Reviewed.