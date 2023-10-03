How to Watch UFC Vegas 80: Date, Time, Fight Card & Free Live Stream

UFC Vegas 80 features a jam-packed fight card, highlighted by the main event a lightweight fight between two of the best in the division Grant Dawson and Bobby Green. Find everything you need to know about UFC Vegas 80, including the date, time, fight card, and more.

The UFC returns from a week-long hiatus to a stacked UFC Vegas 80 event that is live at the UFC Apex. We have a lightweight main event fight between two surging contenders in the division Grant Dawson and Bobby Green. Dawson has been streaking winning 11 of his last 12 fights with one of those being a draw as he comes into his first UFC main event fight of his career. Meanwhile, this is Green’s second main event fight and is coming off of a beatdown of Tony Ferguson where he submitted him in the third round. A win from either fighter will propel them into the top-15 rankings as they move closer to a potential title shot in the future.

In the co-main event, we have a middleweight scrap between surging prospect Joe Pyfer and UFC veteran Abdual Razak Alhassan which should be an absolute banger of a fight. Pyfer is the winner of four straight fights with two of those coming in the UFC as he continues his torrid run against his stiffest competition to date this weekend Abdul Razak Alhassan knocked out Claudio Ribeiro in his last fight and has won two of his last three fights since moving up to middleweight. Both Pyfer and Alhassan are looking for that signature win to catapult them up the rankings in the UFC middleweight division.

Scroll down to learn everything that you need to know about the Dawson and Green fight, including the date, time, fight card, and more.

The Best Sports Betting Sites for UFC Vegas 80

How to Watch UFC Vegas 80: Grant Dawson vs. Bobby Green

🥊 UFC Vegas 80: Grant Dawson vs. Bobby Green

Grant Dawson vs. Bobby Green 📅 Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 🕙 Time: 4:00 pm ET

4:00 pm ET 🏟 Location: UFC Apex | Las Vegas, Nevada

| Las Vegas, Nevada 📺 TV Channel: ESPN +

ESPN + 📊 UFC Stats: Dawson 20-1-1 | Green 30-14-1

Dawson 20-1-1 | Green 30-14-1 🎲 UFC Odds: Dawson (-425) | Green (+325)

How to Watch UFC Vegas 80 With A Free Live Stream

The UFC Vegas 80 fight card will be televised on ESPN+.

For MMA fans who have cut the cord or don’t have access to ESPN or their streaming services, there is another way to watch the fight.

BetOnline offers members the ability to watch MMA matches once they’ve placed a wager on the bout. That means new members can sign up for BetOnline and watch Noche UFC fight card almost instantly.

Here’s how to watch UFC Vegas 80 fight card with a free live stream.

Click here to sign up to BetOnline Create an account and make a qualifying deposit Place a bet on Noche UFC Stream the Noche UFC fight card for free

UFC Vegas 80 Fight Card

The full UFC Vegas 80 fight card has been released with Grant Dawson vs. Bobby Green headlining this fight card.

There will be 12 fights in total, beginning with the preliminary card at 4:00 P.M. EST. Headlining the prelims is a strawweight matchup between Karolina Kowalkiewiczs and Diana Belbita which should be a great scrap before we head to the main card. Opening up the main card is a barnburner in the featherweight division when Bill Algeo takes on Alexander Hernandez.

Then we have a light heavyweight fight between Phillipe Lins and Ion Cutelaba which should be an absolute dogfight between the two of them. Continuing on the main card is a slobber knocker of a fight in the lightweight division between Drew Dober and Ricky Glenn. The featured bout will be contested in the welterweight division as we get a striker’s delight between Alex Morono and Joaquin Buckley.

Below, you’ll find the full UFC Vegas 80 Fight Card.

UFC Vegas 80 Main Card (ESPN + 7 P.M. ET)

Grant Dawson vs. Bobby Green

Joe Pyfer vs. Abdul Razak Alhassan

Drew Dober vs. Ricky Glenn

Bill Algeo vs. Alexander Hernandez

Philipe Lins vs. Ion Cutelaba

Alex Morono vs. Joaquin Buckley

UFC Vegas 79 Preliminary Card (ESPN +, 4 P.M. ET)

Kanako Murata vs. Vanessa Demopoulos

Johnny Munoz Jr. vs. Aoriqileng

Chris Gutierrez vs. Montel Jackson

Nate Maness vs. Mateus Mendonça

Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Diana Belbiţă

Montana De La Rosa vs. JJ Aldrich

UFC Betting Guides 2023