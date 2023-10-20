The USC Trojans will be looking to bounce back from a tough defeat to Notre Dame when they take the field in Week 8 of college football. This week, the Trojans will face Utah in another top-25 showdown. It’s a week 8 Pac-12 clash, that you won’t want to miss. Luckily, we can guide you on how to stream USC Football against Utah for free in Week 8.



🏈 Event: USC vs. Utah

USC vs. Utah 📅 Date: Saturday, October 21st, 2023

Saturday, October 21st, 2023 ⏰ Time: 8:00 pm ET

8:00 pm ET 📺 TV: FOX

FOX 🎲 Odds: USC -7 -115 / O/U 52.5

Last week was a mini disaster for USC. Caleb Williams looked distinctly average and threw three picks as the Trojans went down in Notre Dame. This week, they have a perfect opportunity to rebound with a quality win against Utah and keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive. This all starts as the number 14 ranked Utah Utes come to town to take on the now 18th ranked Trojans in a huge NCAA football clash.

Join us and see if the Trojans can keep their postseason hopes alive, and do it by streaming this USC football game for free.

USC will take on a Utah team with their own CFP ambitions in this Pac-12 matchup. The Trojans are expected to beat the Utes in a close-fought battle. This week, they are a touchdown favorite over Utah according to BetOnline.

Team Spread Odds Total Odds Sportsbook USC -7 -115 Over 52.5 -112 Utah +7 -105 Under 52.5 -108

The game kicks off at 4:00 pm ET on Saturday, October 21, and will be one of the most viewed matchups of Week 8.

How to Watch USC Football For Free

The game will be aired on FOX. But if you don’t have cable, fear not. Various streaming networks offer free trials:

YouTube TV offers a 7-day free trial, which includes FOX.

offers a 7-day free trial, which includes FOX. DirecTV also offers college football fans a 5-day free trial.

also offers college football fans a 5-day free trial. FuboTV is providing a one-day free trial, which, conveniently, also includes FOX.

However, if you’re someone who not only enjoys watching the game but also likes to have a stake in it, creating an account with a top sportsbook that offers live streams to top college football games is also an option. BetOnline, for instance, streams a majority of college football games each week.

Live Stream USC Football for Free

For fans who enjoy an added dimension to their game-watching experience, sportsbooks are entering the streaming arena. One such platform standing out is BetOnline, which not only provides an opportunity to place bets but also live streams many of the top NCAA football games for free each week.

Now is a great time to make the most of BetOnline’s $1,000 bonus for new players, and signing up is simple.

Step-by-Step Guide to Claim Your BetOnline 100% Bonus:



Click here to sign up for your BetOnline account.

Register your BetOnline account with your details. Deposit up to $1,000 in cryptocurrency to claim the 100% bonus offer. To claim the maximum $1,000 bonus, you should deposit $1,000. Dive into the college football scene and place your bets on USC to watch your free live stream.

Why Choose BetOnline for College Football?

Live College Football Streaming: Relish every exhilarating moment of live college football for free, including matchups featuring the USC Trojans.

Relish every exhilarating moment of live college football for free, including matchups featuring the USC Trojans. Epic Bonuses and Incentives: Uncover a generous $1,000 welcome bonus and explore a rich array of promotions and rewards.

Uncover a generous $1,000 welcome bonus and explore a rich array of promotions and rewards. Wide Variety of Sports: A spectrum of events from cricket to politics to baseball, thanks to BetOnline’s diverse wagering options.

A spectrum of events from cricket to politics to baseball, thanks to BetOnline’s diverse wagering options. Live Betting: Dive into live action wagering, making your in-play bets on various sports as the drama unfolds in real time.

Dive into live action wagering, making your in-play bets on various sports as the drama unfolds in real time. Variety of Deposit & Withdrawal Options: Opt between modern or conventional transaction methods, from cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum to standard choices like Visa and Mastercard, ensuring seamless transactions.

Opt between modern or conventional transaction methods, from cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum to standard choices like Visa and Mastercard, ensuring seamless transactions. No KYC Checks: Venture into a hassle-free betting journey, free from KYC verification barriers, with a focus on your privacy.

Venture into a hassle-free betting journey, free from KYC verification barriers, with a focus on your privacy. Bet on Local Teams: Seize the chance to support your local and in-state teams across both professional and college leagues, a feature sometimes lacking in traditional sportsbooks.

Seize the chance to support your local and in-state teams across both professional and college leagues, a feature sometimes lacking in traditional sportsbooks. Ages 18+ Welcome: BetOnline graciously welcomes enthusiasts aged 18 and onwards, unlike the 21+ requirement at some sportsbooks.

BetOnline graciously welcomes enthusiasts aged 18 and onwards, unlike the 21+ requirement at some sportsbooks. Excellent Customer Service: Rely on a customer service team commended for providing prompt and outstanding support for all your inquiries and concerns.

When you blend BetOnline’s distinguished history, its broad spectrum of offerings for the 2023 college football season, and its unwavering focus on user experience, the choice becomes apparent. Whether you’re a budding bettor or a seasoned pro, BetOnline emerges as the best choice to live stream USC vs. Utah for free this college football season.

