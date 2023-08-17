The UFC heads to Boston, Massachusetts for a stacked PPV UFC 292 event. We have a clash in the welterweight division between rising star Ian Garry and short-notice replacement Neil Magny. This is the fight that Garry expects to be his coming out party and his way to get into the top 10 in the welterweight rankings.

In Garry’s last fight, he defeated Daniel Rodriguez by first-round knockout to set up this fight against a top-10 ranked opponent in Neil Magny. He walked away with an estimated base salary of $25,000, with a win bonus, performance bonus, and promotional bonus he walked away with an estimated $50,000

Ian Garry’s Net Worth

Ian Garry hasn’t been in the UFC for as long as a time as his counterpart Magny, but he has made an estimated $321,000 during his UFC career and has an estimated net worth of about $1 Million.

Ian Garry has been a professional mixed martial arts fighter since 2019 and cut his cloth on the Ireland regional scene before making his UFC debut in 2021.

Ian Garry’s UFC Record

Ian Garry holds a professional mixed martial arts record of 12-0 which includes 7 wins by knockout and 2 wins by submission. He will look to improve his 5-0 UFC record this weekend with a win at UFC 292.

Ian Garry’s Next Fight

Ian Garry will fight a mainstay in the welterweight rankings, Neil Magny who will be taking this fight on just about a week’s notice in a 3-round fight this Saturday at UFC 292. This fight will be held at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

The oddsmakers at BetOnline list Ian Garry (-505) making him a massive favorite

Ian Garry’s, Height, Weight, Wife

Ian Garry fights out of South Florida but is originally from Ireland.

He is happily married to his wife Layla Anna-Lee

Age: 25

25 Born: Ireland

Ireland Height: 6’3″

6’3″ Weight: 170 pounds

170 pounds Reach: 74″

74″ Coach/Trainer: Henri Hooft

