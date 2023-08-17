UFC News and Rumors

Ian Garry Net Worth, Career Earnings, UFC Record, Next Fight, Age, Height, & Wife

Author image
Garrett Kerman
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
Ian Garry stands in the octagon.

The UFC heads to Boston, Massachusetts for a stacked PPV UFC 292 event. We have a clash in the welterweight division between rising star Ian Garry and short-notice replacement Neil Magny. This is the fight that Garry expects to be his coming out party and his way to get into the top 10 in the welterweight rankings.

In Garry’s last fight, he defeated Daniel Rodriguez by first-round knockout to set up this fight against a top-10 ranked opponent in Neil Magny. He walked away with an estimated base salary of $25,000, with a win bonus, performance bonus, and promotional bonus he walked away with an estimated $50,000

Ian Garry’s Net Worth

Ian Garry hasn’t been in the UFC for as long as a time as his counterpart Magny, but he has made an estimated $321,000 during his UFC career and has an estimated net worth of about $1 Million.

Ian Garry has been a professional mixed martial arts fighter since 2019 and cut his cloth on the Ireland regional scene before making his UFC debut in 2021.

Ian Garry’s UFC Record

Ian Garry holds a professional mixed martial arts record of 12-0 which includes 7 wins by knockout and 2 wins by submission. He will look to improve his 5-0 UFC record this weekend with a win at UFC 292.

Ian Garry’s Next Fight

Ian Garry will fight a mainstay in the welterweight rankings, Neil Magny who will be taking this fight on just about a week’s notice in a 3-round fight this Saturday at UFC 292. This fight will be held at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

The oddsmakers at BetOnline list Ian Garry (-505) making him a massive favorite

Ian Garry’s, Height, Weight, Wife

Ian Garry fights out of South Florida but is originally from Ireland.

He is happily married to his wife Layla Anna-Lee

  • Age: 25
  • Born: Ireland
  • Height: 6’3″
  • Weight: 170 pounds
  • Reach: 74″
  • Coach/Trainer: Henri Hooft

UFC Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
MMA UFC UFC News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garrett Kerman

Related To UFC News and Rumors

UFC News and Rumors
MMA: UFC Fight Night-Brooklyn-Sandhagan vs Bautista

UFC 292 Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets

Author image Garrett Kerman  •  2h
UFC News and Rumors
nathan kelly
PFL Playoffs Odds, Prediction, and Best Bets
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  6h
UFC News and Rumors
Sean O'Malley UFC 280
Sean O’Malley Net Worth, Career Earnings, UFC Record, Next Fight, Age, Height, & Wife
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  20h
UFC News and Rumors
MMA Fight Announcement Tracker: Jan 28/22
Aljamain Sterling Net Worth, Career Earnings, UFC Record, Next Fight, Age, Height, & Wife
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Aug 16 2023
UFC News and Rumors
contender series logo
Contender Series Week 2 Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Aug 15 2023
UFC News and Rumors
ufc 292
UFC 292: Aljamain Sterling vs Sean O’Malley Fight Card, Date, and Time
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Aug 14 2023
UFC News and Rumors
ufc 292
UFC 292 Fighter Pay & Salaries: Aljamain Sterling To Earn $542k In Payout For Bantamweight Title Fight
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Aug 14 2023
More News
Arrow to top