Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt is officially retired from the NFL.

His does not appear to be a retirement like Tom Brady’s 2022 retirement.

It is not fleeting but permanent.

Fans may not have fully come to terms with this yet.

Especially Pittsburgh Steelers fans, they secretly had hopes that they would score the Watt trifecta, wearing black and gold at some point in their careers.

One fan, in particular, shared his thoughts on Twitter about how to get Derek, T.J., and J.J. on the same team

To his surprise, J.J. saw the tweet and responded to it.

How The Funny Twitter Exchange Went

Milton G tweeted the following:

“@_TJWatt @JJWatt @DerekWat34 what if we signed JJ for like the league minimum just so he get a year with his bros !! @CoachTomlin must feel this”

I love my brothers VERY much. I don’t love them THAT much. 🤣 https://t.co/dP4CaIkTKy — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) February 17, 2023

How his idea involved paying future Hall of Famer J.J. Watt the league minimum is a mystery.

J.J. put the idea to rest with a truthful and humorous response.

He said:

“I love my brothers VERY much. I don’t love them THAT much.”

Many believe there are two tragedies associated with Watt’s career.

One is that he did not win a Super Bowl, and the other is that he did not play with his brothers.

The Watt Brothers Stick Together

The Watt brothers are a tight group so it is not impossible to think they wanted a chance to play together during their NFL careers.

T.J. was in Arizona for the NFL Honors, and J.J. joked about his post-event Uber driver.

Our Uber driver after NFL Honors sucked… One-Star review. ⭐️@_TJWatt pic.twitter.com/qp38f8WMhH — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) February 10, 2023

What’s Next For J.J. Watt?

He already hiked Camelback Mountain and golfed in the Waste Management Phoenix Open in the short time since he announced his retirement.

J.J. has also orchestrated the “meetings” for the newly retired players and informed Tom Brady what his role is.

Greatest of All Time. No question, no debate. It’s been an honor and a privilege. 🐐 PS – The newly retired group meets on the golf course every morning at 10am. Drinks are on the new guy, so bring your wallet. https://t.co/rjPx7bQa6u — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) February 1, 2023

Like Brady, Watt is a charismatic guy.

Fans want him to stick around the game in some capacity or at least stay active on social media so they can follow what he is doing.

Please tell me why this photo from NFL Honors looks like I’m posing for a plaque after winning the “Assistant to the Regional Manager of the Year” award… pic.twitter.com/RQ6ISlSRA7 — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) February 10, 2023

Though we do not know his definite plans, we believe that J.J. Watt’s post-football future will be as successful as his football career was.