J.J. Watt Responds To Fan’s Efforts To Get Him To Join Brothers In Pittsburgh

Wendi Oliveros
2 min read
J.J. Watt

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt is officially retired from the NFL.

His does not appear to be a retirement like Tom Brady’s 2022 retirement.

It is not fleeting but permanent.

Fans may not have fully come to terms with this yet.

Especially Pittsburgh Steelers fans, they secretly had hopes that they would score the Watt trifecta, wearing black and gold at some point in their careers.

One fan, in particular, shared his thoughts on Twitter about how to get Derek, T.J., and J.J. on the same team

To his surprise, J.J. saw the tweet and responded to it.

How The Funny Twitter Exchange Went

Milton G tweeted the following:

“@_TJWatt @JJWatt @DerekWat34 what if we signed JJ for like the league minimum just so he get a year with his bros !! @CoachTomlin must feel this”

How his idea involved paying future Hall of Famer J.J. Watt the league minimum is a mystery.

J.J. put the idea to rest with a truthful and humorous response.

He said:

“I love my brothers VERY much. I don’t love them THAT much.”

Many believe there are two tragedies associated with Watt’s career.

One is that he did not win a Super Bowl, and the other is that he did not play with his brothers.

The Watt Brothers Stick Together

The Watt brothers are a tight group so it is not impossible to think they wanted a chance to play together during their NFL careers.

T.J. was in Arizona for the NFL Honors, and J.J. joked about his post-event Uber driver.

What’s Next For J.J. Watt?

He already hiked Camelback Mountain and golfed in the Waste Management Phoenix Open in the short time since he announced his retirement.

J.J. has also orchestrated the “meetings” for the newly retired players and informed Tom Brady what his role is.

Like Brady, Watt is a charismatic guy.

Fans want him to stick around the game in some capacity or at least stay active on social media so they can follow what he is doing.

Though we do not know his definite plans, we believe that J.J. Watt’s post-football future will be as successful as his football career was.

