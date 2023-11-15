NFL News and Rumors

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers: Will He Play Again In 2023?

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers is on a quest to do the impossible: return from an Achilles injury months after suffering it. Will the Jets QB suit up again for Gang Green in 2023?

Will Aaron Rodgers Play for the Jets Again in 2023?

Jets head coach Robert Saleh spoke to the media Wednesday about the possibility of Rodgers returning in 2023. According to Saleh, it’s up to Rodgers and the doctors.

“Aaron’s a big boy, a grown man, and no one’s going to know Aaron’s body like Aaron knows his body,” Saleh said Wednesday (via ESPN’s Rich Cimini). “And if he feels after all the doctors clear him — I’m sure there’s a million of them, I have no idea — but if Aaron says he wants to play, he’s going to play.”

Rodgers’ rumored return date is mid-December, but that all depends on getting clearance from the doctors. Rodgers has been walking without crutches for a few weeks and continues to throw on the field before games.

Aaron Rodgers Wants to Do the Unthinkable

If Rodgers can suit up again for the Jets, it would be unprecedented for a player at his age.

Rodgers told Pat McAfee on Tuesday’s edition of The Pat McAfee Show that his plan has always been to return to the Jets full-time by Thanksgiving.

Rodgers’ return will also depend on the Jets’ playoff chances. New York is 4-5 heading into their Week 11 against the Buffalo Bills. The Jets will likely need to be around .500 for Rodgers to return.

Jets NFL News and Rumors
Dan Girolamo

