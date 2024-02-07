The UFC continues in February with a stacked fight night event with two of the best middleweight fighters in the UFC headlining the event. We have the No. 11 ranked middleweight contender Jack Hermansson taking on the surging middleweight prospect Joe Pyfer. Hermansson is looking to get back into the win column after succumbing to ground strikes from last week’s main event fighter Roman Dolidze. Pyfer is coming into this fight with a ton of hype surrounding him winning all three of his fights inside the octagon, most recently submitting Abdul Razak Alhassan in the second round. This will be Hermansson’s fifth main event fight in the UFC meanwhile, Pyfer gets his first shot headlining an event as the UFC is trying to fast track him in the wide-open middleweight division. Both fighters will be looking to move up the rankings with a victory in the main event this weekend at UFC Vegas 86.

Pyfer’s last fight he dominated Abdul Razak Alhassan and submitted him in the second round. He walked away with an estimated base salary of $12,000, and with a win bonus, promotional bonus, and performance bonus he walked away with an estimated $78,000.

Joe Pyfer’s Net Worth

Joe Pyfer has been in the UFC for just a little amount of time now and he has made $180k during his UFC career and has an estimated net worth of about $200k.

Joe Pyfer has been a professional mixed martial arts fighter since 2018 and cut his cloth on the Philadelphia regional scene before making his UFC debut in 2022.

Joe Pyfer’s UFC Record

Joe Pyfer holds a professional mixed martial arts record of 12-2 which includes 8 wins by knockout and 3 wins by submission. He will look to improve his 3-0 UFC record this weekend with a win at UFC Vegas 86.

Joe Pyfer’s Next Fight

Joe Pyfer will fight the No. 11 ranked middleweight contender Jack Hermansson in a 5-round main event at Vegas 86. This fight will be held at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV.

The oddsmakers at BetOnline list Joe Pyfer (-268) making him the heavy favorite in this matchup.

Joe Pyfer’s, Height, Weight, Girlfriend

Joe Pyfer fights out of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Joe Pyfer is currently not in a relationship.

Age: 27

185 pounds Reach: 75″