Buffalo’s Josh Allen and Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes will meet for the seventh time as the Bills face the Chiefs in the 2024 Divisional Round. Below, we explore the head-to-head stats between Allen and Mahomes.
Josh Allen vs. Patrick Mahomes: Head-to-Head Stats in Regular Season
TRAVIS KELCE LATERAL TO TONEY GETS CALLED BACK 😭
(via @NFL)
https://t.co/KIYYNAopAy
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 11, 2023
Allen and Mahomes have faced each other four times in the regular season. The Bills are 3-1 in those games.
The Bills and Chiefs met earlier this season in Week 14. The Bills went into Kansas City and escaped with a 20-17 victory, the first of six-straight wins.
Late in the fourth quarter, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce lateraled the ball to Kadarius Toney, and Toney ran into the end zone to give Kansas City the lead. However, the play was called back because Toney lined up offsides. The Chiefs later turned the ball over on downs.
Buffalo – October 19, 2020: Chiefs 26 – Bills 17
|Player
|Passing
|Rushing
|Josh Allen
|14/27, 122 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT, 73.4 RTG
|8 attempts, 42 yards
|Patrick Mahomes
|21/26, 225 yards, 2 TDs, 128.4 RTG
|10 attempts, 36 yards
Kansas City – October 10, 2021: Bills 38 – Chiefs 20
|Player
|Passing
|Rushing
|Josh Allen
|15/26, 315 yards, 3 TDs, 139.1 RTG
|11 attempts, 59 yards, 1 TD
|Patrick Mahomes
|33/54, 272 yards, 2 TDs, 2 INTs, 70.9 RTG
|8 attempts, 61 yards
Kansas City – October 16, 2022: Bills 24 – Chiefs 20
|Player
|Passing
|Rushing
|Josh Allen
|27/40, 329 yards, 3 TDs, 117.6 RTG
|12 attempts, 32 yards
|Patrick Mahomes
|25/40, 338 yards, 2 TDs, 2 INTs, 85.2 RTG
|4 attempts, 21 yards
Kansas City – December 10, 2023: Bills 20 – Chiefs 17
|Player
|Passing
|Rushing
|Josh Allen
|23/42, 233 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT, 68.8 RTG
|10 attempts, 32 yards, 1 TD
|Patrick Mahomes
|25/43, 271 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT, 74.9 RTG
|1 attempt, 8 yards
Josh Allen vs. Patrick Mahomes: Head-to-Head Stats in Postseason
Did @tkelce orchestrate the 13-second drive? 👀
(via @nflfilms, @insidethenfl) pic.twitter.com/fBXQXBSgSF
— NFL (@NFL) January 25, 2022
The Bills and Chiefs have met two times in the playoffs, with the Chiefs winning both games.
The first postseason matchup came in the AFC Championship in 2021. Mahomes was outstanding, throwing three touchdowns in a 38-24 win. The Chiefs advanced to Super Bowl LV, where they lost 31-9 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The most memorable matchup between Allen and Mahomes occurred in the 2022 Divisional Round. Allen and Mahomes were spectacular, combining for eight touchdowns.
Allen threw a touchdown pass to Gabe Davis with 13 seconds left in the fourth quarter to give the Bills a 36-33 lead. However, Mahomes proved his greatness by leading the Chiefs into field goal range in two plays, leading to a Harrison Butker field goal to tie the game at 36-36 with no time remaining.
The Chiefs received the ball first in overtime and marched right down the field, culminating with a Travis Kelce touchdown to win 42-36 to advance to the AFC Championship.
Kansas City – AFC Championship, January 24, 2021: Chiefs 38 – Bills 24
|Player
|Passing
|Rushing
|Josh Allen
|28/48, 287 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT, 80.8 RTG
|7 attempts, 88 yards
|Patrick Mahomes
|29/38, 325 yards, 3 TDs, 127.6 RTG
|5 attempts, 5 yards
Kansas City – AFC Divisional Round, January 23, 2022: Chiefs 42 – Bills 36
|Player
|Passing
|Rushing
|Josh Allen
|27/37, 329 yards, 4 TDs, 136.0 RTG
|11 attempts, 68 yards
|Patrick Mahomes
|33/44, 378 yards, 3 TDs, 123.1 RTG
|7 attempts, 69 yards, 1 TD