Josh Allen vs. Patrick Mahomes: Head-to-Head Stats

Dan Girolamo
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) talks with Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17)

Buffalo’s Josh Allen and Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes will meet for the seventh time as the Bills face the Chiefs in the 2024 Divisional Round. Below, we explore the head-to-head stats between Allen and Mahomes.

Josh Allen vs. Patrick Mahomes: Head-to-Head Stats in Regular Season

Allen and Mahomes have faced each other four times in the regular season. The Bills are 3-1 in those games.

The Bills and Chiefs met earlier this season in Week 14. The Bills went into Kansas City and escaped with a 20-17 victory, the first of six-straight wins.

Late in the fourth quarter, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce lateraled the ball to Kadarius Toney, and Toney ran into the end zone to give Kansas City the lead. However, the play was called back because Toney lined up offsides. The Chiefs later turned the ball over on downs.

Buffalo – October 19, 2020: Chiefs 26 – Bills 17

Player Passing Rushing
Josh Allen 14/27, 122 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT, 73.4 RTG 8 attempts, 42 yards
Patrick Mahomes 21/26, 225 yards, 2 TDs, 128.4 RTG 10 attempts, 36 yards

Kansas City – October 10, 2021: Bills 38 – Chiefs 20

Player Passing Rushing
Josh Allen 15/26, 315 yards, 3 TDs, 139.1 RTG 11 attempts, 59 yards, 1 TD
Patrick Mahomes 33/54, 272 yards, 2 TDs, 2 INTs, 70.9 RTG 8 attempts, 61 yards

Kansas City – October 16, 2022: Bills 24 – Chiefs 20

Player Passing Rushing
Josh Allen 27/40, 329 yards, 3 TDs, 117.6 RTG 12 attempts, 32 yards
Patrick Mahomes 25/40, 338 yards, 2 TDs, 2 INTs, 85.2 RTG 4 attempts, 21 yards

Kansas City – December 10, 2023: Bills 20 – Chiefs 17

Player Passing Rushing
Josh Allen 23/42, 233 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT, 68.8 RTG 10 attempts, 32 yards, 1 TD
Patrick Mahomes 25/43, 271 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT, 74.9 RTG 1 attempt, 8 yards

Josh Allen vs. Patrick Mahomes: Head-to-Head Stats in Postseason

The Bills and Chiefs have met two times in the playoffs, with the Chiefs winning both games.

The first postseason matchup came in the AFC Championship in 2021. Mahomes was outstanding, throwing three touchdowns in a 38-24 win. The Chiefs advanced to Super Bowl LV, where they lost 31-9 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The most memorable matchup between Allen and Mahomes occurred in the 2022 Divisional Round. Allen and Mahomes were spectacular, combining for eight touchdowns.

Allen threw a touchdown pass to Gabe Davis with 13 seconds left in the fourth quarter to give the Bills a 36-33 lead. However, Mahomes proved his greatness by leading the Chiefs into field goal range in two plays, leading to a Harrison Butker field goal to tie the game at 36-36 with no time remaining.

The Chiefs received the ball first in overtime and marched right down the field, culminating with a Travis Kelce touchdown to win 42-36 to advance to the AFC Championship.

Kansas City – AFC Championship, January 24, 2021: Chiefs 38 – Bills 24

Player Passing Rushing
Josh Allen 28/48, 287 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT, 80.8 RTG 7 attempts, 88 yards
Patrick Mahomes 29/38, 325 yards, 3 TDs, 127.6 RTG 5 attempts, 5 yards

Kansas City – AFC Divisional Round, January 23, 2022: Chiefs 42 – Bills 36

Player Passing Rushing
Josh Allen 27/37, 329 yards, 4 TDs, 136.0 RTG 11 attempts, 68 yards
Patrick Mahomes 33/44, 378 yards, 3 TDs, 123.1 RTG 7 attempts, 69 yards, 1 TD
Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment.
