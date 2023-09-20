Justin Timberlake and Tiger Woods Open New York City Sports Bar

There is going to be a new sports bar opening in New York City for golf fans, thanks to an unlikely pairing. On Monday morning, the owners Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake announced the opening of their new golf-infused sports bar, T-Squared Social Club.

It’s going to be unlike any other hangout in the city, offering golf fans a new indoor golf experience. The sports bar is located in the heart of Manhattan and just a few streets away from Grand Central Station. It spans about a block wide on East 42nd Street and will combine an indoor golf facility with a sports bar atmosphere.

8AM Golf and Justin Timberlake are at it again. Last November – the pair worked together to invest in 3’s. A 12-hole lighted Par 3 golf course.

And this time – they have added Tiger Woods and Nexus to the mix. Timberlake and Woods have entered the golf entertainment space by… pic.twitter.com/icgtbSwwxB — Jared Doerfler (@DoerflerJared) September 19, 2023

Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake Open Up Sports Bar

Woods and Timberlake collaborated with 8 AM Golf, the parent company of Golf Magazine, to break the news of their New York City sports bar. Both Woods and Timberlake unveiled T-Squared Social Club and the venue is stacked with some of the coolest features that you can find in a sports bar.

The space includes four Full Swing golf simulators, 35 TVs, bowling lanes, dart boards, and four different dining areas. The floor plan stretches 22,000 square feet and will span an entire block in Midtown Manhattan.

The bar also holds New York City’s largest indoor television. Inside the bar, there will be a 200-inch screen TV that will capture some of the biggest moments in sports.

The sports entertainment lounge is set to open in just a few weeks, right in time for the 2023 Ryder Cup, which is scheduled for September 30 to October 1st in Rome.

T-Squared Will Be A New Hit in New York City

T-Squared is going to be the go-to sports lounge for all golf enthusiasts in New York. However, many sports fans will be visiting the lounge for more than just golf.

The sports bar will feature a carefully curated menu with food options, cocktails, and craft beers that cater to fans of all types.

Guests will have their choice to choose from charcuterie boards, raw bar, chicken wings, salads, sandwiches, or the main attraction “Madison Avenue Burger”.

The venue isn’t going to be cheap with cocktails ranging from $21 to $25. Meanwhile, most draft beers are sold around the $10 mark.

However, the price appears to be worth the unforgettable experience at T-Squared Social Club.

